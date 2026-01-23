Ferrari has unveiled its 2026 car, the SF-26, becoming the latest team to reveal its machine for Formula 1’s new technical era.

Released during a live online launch, the SF-26 is the 72nd Formula 1 car produced by the Maranello-based team and its first clean-sheet design under the sweeping 2026 regulations.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will again form Ferrari’s driver line-up for the 2026 season, with the team set to begin its on-track programme with a shakedown at Fiorano ahead of the private Barcelona test next week.