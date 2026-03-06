With the new regulations come a new set of terms designed to make the technology easier for fans to understand.

Working alongside teams and stakeholders, the sport’s governing body the FIA has simplified much of the language surrounding the rules in an effort to reduce confusion as the championship enters a new technical era.

With the cars becoming smaller, lighter and more electrically driven, here is the essential 2026 vocabulary you need to know.

Active Aerodynamics (Straight Mode and Corner Mode)

Perhaps the most visible change for 2026 is the introduction of active aerodynamics, replacing the long-standing Drag Reduction System (DRS).

Unlike DRS, which only affected the rear wing, active aero will apply to both the front wing and rear wing.

The system operates in two configurations:

Straight Mode: Used on designated straights, this setting reduces drag by adjusting the front and rear wing flaps to a lower angle of attack, increasing top speed. It will be available at specific zones on each circuit.

Corner Mode: The default high-downforce state, used everywhere else on track to maximise grip through corners.

Unlike DRS, active aero will not depend solely on proximity to another car, and its usage will be integrated into the overall energy and strategy framework of the new regulations.

Overtake Mode

Overtake Mode effectively replaces DRS as the primary passing tool. It can only be activated when a driver is within one second of the car ahead at a designated detection point, and only in approved zones.

Rather than relying on wing movement, Overtake Mode delivers additional electrical energy to assist a pass.

It functions as a strategic push-to-pass tool, allowing drivers to manage deployment across a race within the rules of the system.

Boost Mode

Boost Mode is separate from Overtake Mode and can be used anywhere on the circuit. It allows drivers to deploy stored energy from the Energy Recovery System (ERS) at the push of a button, for either attacking or defending.

Unlike Overtake Mode, Boost does not require proximity to another car. However, its effectiveness depends on how much energy has been harvested and stored during the lap.

Recharge

With the 2026 power units placing a greater emphasis on electrical output — approaching a near 50/50 split between combustion and electric power — energy management becomes central to performance.

Recharge refers to the process of replenishing the battery during a lap. This can occur through:

Braking energy recovery

Partial throttle application

Engine “clipping” at high-speed sections

Lift-and-coast techniques

Because circuits will vary in how easily energy can be recovered, tracks are expected to be classified as either energy-rich or energy-poor, influencing race strategy and driving style.

Superclipping

Superclipping is a new term that describes harvesting energy while the driver remains at full throttle, typically at the end of straights or in high-speed corners.

Under this process, the MGU-K temporarily operates in harvest mode, capturing energy that would otherwise drive the rear wheels. While effective for energy recovery, it can result in a slight reduction in speed.

For 2026, the maximum harvest rate has been capped, although teams have explored higher thresholds in testing to reduce the need for lift-and-coast.

Compression Ratio

Another frequently discussed technical change involves the engine’s compression ratio, the relationship between the cylinder volume when the piston is at the bottom of its stroke and at the top.

For 2026, the compression ratio has been reduced compared to the previous generation of power units, reflecting the broader shift in engine philosophy. The adjustment forms part of the wider move toward more sustainable fuels and increased electrical contribution.

Turbo Lag

With the removal of the MGU-H — the component that previously helped eliminate turbo lag — managing engine response becomes more complex, particularly at race starts.

Turbo lag refers to the delay between throttle application and full turbocharger response. Drivers will need to adapt to revised start procedures, revving the engine higher to build boost before launch.

Getting the timing wrong could lead to stalling or poor getaway performance, making starts more technically demanding than in the previous era.

Flat Floors

The 2026 cars will no longer use ground-effect venturi tunnels in the floor. Instead, they return to a simpler flat-floor concept, reducing overall downforce while aiming to improve racing by cutting aerodynamic wake.

Overall downforce is expected to decrease significantly, while drag will also be reduced thanks to active aero systems. The cars will be shorter, narrower and lighter, with the minimum weight set at 770kg.

Tyres supplied by Pirelli will remain 18-inch, but with reduced width to further limit drag and improve efficiency.