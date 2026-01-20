The RA626H, designed under F1’s next-generation regulations, will power Aston Martin’s AMR26 and marks the start of Honda’s works relationship with the Silverstone-based team ahead of the sport’s major technical reset in 2026.

The launch took place in central Tokyo, where a 2026 F1 show car was displayed alongside the new power unit.

Honda Motor Co president Toshihiro Mibe, F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali, and Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll were all in attendance.

Mibe said Honda views Formula 1 as a platform for challenge and innovation as the sport enters a new era.

“Honda is positioning F1 as a symbol of challenge and innovation, and Honda Racing Corporation (HRC), the global racing arm of Honda, developed RA626H, the new PU for the 2026 season,” he said.

“Striving to become No. 1 in the world, Honda will continue to take on challenges together with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team.”

The 2026 regulations will see a significant increase in electrical output, with the motor and battery contributing roughly three times the current electrical power, alongside the mandatory use of advanced sustainable fuel.

“In 2026, F1 will undergo a major change in regulations for both the chassis and PU,” Mibe said.

“In other words, F1 is evolving into a next-generation motorsport that takes on the challenges of both electrification and decarbonisation.”

Honda confirmed that all RA626H-powered cars will carry a newly refreshed ‘H’ logo, which will appear on the AMR26 and across Honda’s global motorsport activities.

“Machines powered by the RA626H will bear a new H mark with refreshed design,” Mibe said.

“This new H mark symbolises the transformation of Honda automobile business and will be used for F1 machines as well as Honda machines in various other motorsports.”

Having returned to F1 in 2015 with McLaren before leaving the Woking-based team in 2018 to work with Toro Rosso and Red Bull, Honda will in 2026 supply Aston Martin as its sole customer in a full works partnership, with chassis and power unit developed as a single integrated package.

“Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team is entering into a true works partnership with Honda, meaning the chassis and PU are designed as one integrated package,” Stroll said.

“All of the fans of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team in Japan are invited to join the team on this journey as it takes on the challenge of winning together.”

Domenicali said Honda’s return as a full works supplier comes at a pivotal moment for F1.

“The exciting next generation of regulations for 2026 is one of the factors that has drawn Honda back to the sport,” he said.

“There will be a simplified hybrid engine that runs on advanced sustainable fuel without impacting the performance.”

Aston Martin will first run its AMR26 in a private test at the Circuit de Catalunya from January 26, before officially unveiling the car on February 9 ahead of pre-season testing in Bahrain.