India’s sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya made the claim earlier this week, announcing that the race was set to return to the calendar for the first time in more than a decade.

“There will be an F1 race in India in 2027. This is 100 percent happening. The first race will be at the Buddh International Circuit,” he told media on Monday.

Mandaviya added further fuel to the fire by claiming that the financial and tax barriers that had cost the country its race after its three-year stint hosting the Indian Grand Prix between 2011 and 2013 were in the process of being resolved.

“It will take another six months to work out the modalities,” he added.

“The government will help in getting the tax relaxations that had become a bone of contention so that it is a viable venture for the organisers.”

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However, Formula 1 moved quickly to distance itself from those comments, making it clear that no such return is currently planned within that timeframe.

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“While India is a valuable market for Formula 1’s continued growth with an amazing passionate fanbase, we won’t be racing there in 2027,” an F1 spokesperson said.

“Interest in hosting Formula 1 events has never been stronger, and there are a limited number of spaces on the calendar.”

After years of negotiations, India joined the Formula 1 calendar in 2011, initially under a five-year contract that would have seen the race run through to 2015.

At the end of 2013, the FIA announced that the 2014 edition would not take place due to a tax dispute, with the race initially set to return in 2015.

However, a resolution was not reached, and the race has not returned since.

Across its three editions, Sebastian Vettel won every Indian Grand Prix, famously sealing his fourth and final world championship at the venue in 2013.

While Formula 1 has shut the door on an immediate return, speculation has persisted that India could rejoin the calendar as interest from potential host nations continues to grow.

Thailand and South Africa are seen as leading candidates for future additions, although interest remains high in several other countries, including a return to India and South Korea.

Mandaviya said India’s current push was being driven by both commercial ambition and shifting global circumstances, pointing to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East as a potential opportunity.

“Given the global situation due to the ongoing Iran war, India is being seen as a safe and viable venue for sporting events, including F1,” he added.