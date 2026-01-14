Philippe Bianchi shared the news on social media, describing it as “immense joy” for the family.

“It is with great joy that I confirm that Jules’ kart has been found. A huge relief for our entire family,” he wrote.

“A huge thank you to everyone who shared on social networks, to the media who relayed the information and to the Brignoles police station for their action. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all for allowing this.

“We still have a few karts and a mini motorcycle to find, but thanks to all of you I have good hope. Forever Jules.”

Nine karts, including the last kart Bianchi raced before moving to single-seaters, were stolen from the family home in Brignoles, along with several mini-karts belonging to his grandsons.

At the time, Philippe Bianchi explained that it was the sentimental value that hurt more than the monetary loss.

Bianchi’s karting career laid the foundation for his rise through motorsport, winning the French Formula Renault 2.0 Championship in 2007, the Masters of Formula 3 in 2008, and the Formula 3 Euro Series in 2009 before reaching GP2 and eventually Formula 1 with Marussia in 2013.

He scored Marussia’s first points at the 2014 Monaco Grand Prix before tragically passing away nine months after a severe crash at the Japanese Grand Prix later that year.

His death, the last to have occurred at an F1 grand prix, prompted significant safety reforms in F1, most notably the introduction of the halo device in 2018.