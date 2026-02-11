The single-car incident happened on Saturday night (local time) just days before leaving for the second pre-season F1 test.

According to reports out of Europe, the car lost control and made contact with a post and guardrail.

“We can confirm that Kimi was involved in a traffic accident on Saturday night close to his home in San Marino,” Mercedes said in a statement.

“The police attended the scene, after being called by Kimi.

“His was the only car involved and while his vehicle was damaged, Kimi was completely unhurt.”

Advertisements

Antonelli was reportedly driving a Mercedes AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ Motorsport Collectors Edition, which is limited to just 200 units.

Limited edition Full Credit Papaya Rules & Race Day Sunday merch drops now live! Click here to shop.

The special edition vehicle features Petronas blue accents and the Mercedes-Benz star pattern.

The high-performance car is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 making more than 600 hp (450 kW).

Only five days ago, Mercedes took to social media to reveal Antonelli’s new “company car” ahead of the new F1 season.

Antonelli is set to test with Mercedes at Bahrain across all three days of the February 11-13 test.