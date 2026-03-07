Revealed on Thursday in the Albert Park paddock, the Lego Editions Scuderia Ferrari HP Charles Leclerc Helmet and Lego Editions Scuderia Ferrari HP Lewis Hamilton Helmet are based on the 2025 helmet designs and are available for pre-order now ahead of a May 1 release.

Leclerc and Hamilton marked the launch by posing with life-sized Lego brick-built versions of their helmets, carrying the one-of-a-kind creations through the Melbourne Grand Prix paddock.

The scaled-up builds stand more than 26cm tall, weigh just under 3kg and are made from more than 3500 LEGO elements.

Leclerc’s life-size helmet comprises nearly 3516 pieces, while Hamilton’s features close to 3744, with each taking around 60 hours to design and construct under the guidance of Lego Certified Professional Ryan ‘The Brickman’ McNaught and his team.

Lego Group Model Design Master John Ho said the designs presented a challenge for the team but that he was excited to bring them to fans.

“It was an absolute pleasure to get to work on these sets with a team of fellow passionate and talented designers,” he said.

“The unique curves and intricate details from the helmets presented a fascinating opportunity, and our team worked passionately to ensure every aspect was captured.

“Seeing them come to life, in a new scale, in Melbourne in the hands of two of the best drivers in the world is such a proud moment for the whole team.”

Fans will be able to purchase the smaller display versions of the helmets from May 1.

The Leclerc set recreates key elements of his design, including his driver number 16, the Scuderia Ferrari prancing horse and personal tributes featured on his helmet.

The 886-piece build also includes a signature plaque and, for the first time, a Leclerc minifigure celebrating the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix winner.

Hamilton’s 884-piece set mirrors his Ferrari helmet livery, complete with his iconic number 44 and a signature plaque.

It also features a Lewis Hamilton minifigure in his red Scuderia Ferrari HP race suit for the first time.

The launch continues Lego’s expanding presence in Formula 1, with the Danish brand deepening its ties to the grid since partnering with the championship in 2024.