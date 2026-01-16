Reigning Formula 2 champion Fornaroli will take on the reserve role alongside his test and development duties within McLaren’s driver pathway, supporting race drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri during a season that ushers in Formula 1’s new regulations.

The Italian will also undertake an extensive testing and simulator program as part of his expanded role with the team.

“I’m thrilled to be stepping into an extended role with the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team as Reserve Driver as part of the McLaren Driver Development Program,” Fornaroli said.

“It’s an exciting next step in my journey, and I’m looking forward to contributing to such a successful, championship-winning team this season.

“A big thank you to Zak, Andrea and Alessandro for this opportunity.”

O’Ward meanwhile will continue as McLaren’s second reserve driver alongside his ongoing campaign in IndyCar with Arrow McLaren, a role he has combined with F1 testing duties in recent seasons.

“I am excited to continue in my role as Reserve Driver for the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team, alongside my primary duties in the NTT IndyCar Series with Arrow McLaren,” O’Ward said.

“I’ve learned an incredible amount testing and driving F1 cars over the past few years, so I am looking forward to this continued growth and development.”

McLaren also confirmed the full nine-driver roster for its 2026 Driver Development Program, which will include Christian Costoya, Matteo De Palo, Fornaroli, Ella Hallonen, Ella Lloyd, O’Ward, Ella Stevens, Dries Van Langendonck and Richard Verschoor.

The program is designed to develop talent across multiple categories, including F1, IndyCar and the team’s upcoming World Endurance Championship entry.

Verschoor will compete in the European Le Mans Series with the Duqueine Team in LMP2 alongside a testing program with McLaren, while De Palo is set to make his Formula 3 debut with Trident Motorsport.

Lloyd and Stevens will both race in F1 Academy with Rodin Motorsport, with Stevens driving the F1 Academy McLaren Oxagon entry, as McLaren continues to expand opportunities for women in the sport.

Van Langendonck will graduate into single-seaters with campaigns in British Formula 4 and the Formula Winter Series, while Costoya will step up from karting to compete across multiple F4 championships.

Hakkinen will focus on an intensive F4 testing schedule as she continues her development within McLaren’s pathway.

McLaren Racing chief business affairs officer Alessandro Alunni Bravi said the line-up reflected the strength of the team’s long-term talent strategy.

“We have selected an incredibly talented group of nine drivers, which shows the health of our talent pipeline,” he said

“We are all excited to see their development this season as we create professional drivers across all aspects of racing, progressing towards Formula 1, IndyCar and the team’s upcoming World Endurance Championship entry.”