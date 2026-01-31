Netflix confirmed it will launch Schumacher ’94 globally in 2026, with the German-language feature revisiting Schumacher’s breakthrough title-winning season with Benetton.

The film will centre on the dramatic 1994 campaign, widely regarded as one of the most turbulent and defining years in Formula 1 history.

Schumacher, then just 25, won eight races during the season and secured his maiden championship by one point in controversial circumstances at the Adelaide season finale after infamously colliding with Damon Hill’s Williams.

The year was also overshadowed by the death of Ayrton Senna at Imola, alongside allegations of manipulation and unfair driving manoeuvres following the ban on driver aids.

“1994 marks a turning point in Formula 1 history: 25-year-old Michael Schumacher wins the first Grand Prix of the racing season in Brazil, setting the stage for an unprecedented career,” the official synopsis released by Netflix said.

The documentary will include contributions from Schumacher’s wife Corinna, along with others close to the former Ferrari driver, offering reflections on both his fierce on-track persona and his private life away from racing.

“Michael Schumacher’s wife, Corinna Schumacher, and other people close to him reminisce about him at that time,” the synopsis added.

“They remember an uncompromising fighter on the racetrack and a sensitive, empathic man off the course.”

Directed by Christin Freitag and produced by LEONINE Documentaries, the film represents Netflix’s second documentary centred on Schumacher following the 2021 release Schumacher, which explored his life and career more broadly.

Netflix vice president of content for the DACH region, Katja Hofem, said the project forms part of an expanded German-language slate for 2026.

“2026 is our most ambitious year yet, with more German-language series, films and non-fiction projects and in greater variety than we have ever seen before,” she said.

Schumacher has not been seen in public since suffering severe head injuries in a skiing accident in December 2013, with his family maintaining strict privacy around his condition.

As with the 2021 film, Schumacher ’94 has been developed with the involvement and support of those closest to him.

A specific release date for the documentary has yet to be announced, but Netflix confirmed it will be available worldwide in 2026.