Known for his calm and precise approach, Piastri has impressed with his ability to manage the complex tyres and powerful cars of the modern era, already claiming nine wins in his short Formula 1 career.

Speaking about the 24-year-old’s 2025 season in an interview with Speedcafe, Hakkinen highlighted not only these skills, but also Piastri’s car control and natural talent as reasons for his early success in the spor

“First of all, Oscar is a great personality. A great guy. Really down to earth,” Hakkinen said.

“Great talent. Great car control. He can really control the car really well.

“I think the cars and the tyres are one of the biggest challenges these days in Formula 1, and I think Oscar was able to really take care of the tyres and to be really smooth with the tyres.

“I’m all the time a little bit struggling here to put my words in a correct way – because Oscar, his driving was extremely beautiful.

“No question about it. Very consistent indeed.”

Hakkinen acknowledged the mistakes Piastri had made late in the year as the championship battle with teammate Lando Norris and Max Verstappen intensified, but stressed they did not reflect the driver’s underlying ability.

“Something happened last year, and Oscar can only answer this what happened,” he said.

“Why these mistakes started coming and he was not able to maximise his full performance.”

Hakkinen, who serves as a brand ambassador for McLaren, also drew attention to the pressures of competing alongside an established teammate.

He noted that while Norris eventually came out on top to claim his maiden drivers’ title, Piastri’s talent and ability remained evident.

“You cannot have two world champions in the team. There can be only one world champion,” he said.

“And Lando was winning a world championship. And Oscar, constantly my mind said what a great driver. What a fantastic driver.”

The Finn also reflected on his own early career, adding the challenges of navigating the complexities and demands of a full F1 season could have played a part in Piastri’s late-season dip, and said it would improve as he gained more experience.

“When I started my career, halfway through the season I would say the last three grand prix of the season, I started making mistakes,” Hakkinen explained.

“I was tired. Leaving the hotel. The traveling all the time. The pressure. The media. It was so bloody tough.

“Until over the years I developed. I got experience. And I was able to manage to do a full season without mistakes.”

“Of course there’s one or two mistakes during a year. But I was able to do a full season with the full power.

“Oscar is still a young man, and starting his career in Formula 1. So he will develop. He will get stronger.

“And that’s what I that’s what I see what’s going to happen with him.

“He’s going to do a great job in the future.”