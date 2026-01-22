Season eight of the documentary will launch globally on February 27, once again dropping fans behind the scenes of the previous year’s championship and arriving perfectly timed ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 6–8.

The new series will revisit a dramatic and often chaotic 2025 season that delivered one of the closest title fights in recent memory.

Oscar Piastri emerged early as a championship favourite, while Max Verstappen mounted a strong second-half comeback, but it was Lando Norris who ultimately prevailed, sealing his maiden world title by just two points in a tense Abu Dhabi finale.

As has become the show’s trademark, the on-track drama is expected to be matched by plenty of off-track intrigue.

The 2025 season produced major storyline shifts across the paddock, including Red Bull’s sacking of Christian Horner, Alpine’s handling of Jack Doohan and Lewis Hamilton’s struggles at Ferrari — all potential focal points of the new series.

Since first launching in 2018, Drive to Survive has become a cornerstone of Formula 1’s modern boom, widely credited with helping the sport break into new markets and attract a younger, more diverse global audience.

Produced by Box to Box Films, the series pioneered a docudrama format that blends race footage with candid interviews and unprecedented paddock access, a formula that has since been replicated across numerous other sports.

Each season has traditionally dropped all 10 episodes at once, encouraging binge viewing in the build-up to the opening race.

Last year’s series ran for more than seven hours in total, underlining just how much content Netflix now captures across a full championship.

That strategy has proven highly effective in recent years, building anticipation and discussion as teams and drivers prepare to return to the track for the new season.