Released by Memento Exclusives, who also operate F1 Authentics, the show cars have been redesigned to replicate the shape and features of the new 2026 regulations, including functional steering, movable wheels, and genuine carbon fibre components.

For the first time commercially, the cars will be “pit-stop ready,” with reinforced front wings, rear crash structures, and jack points that mirror a real F1 car.

Other updates include a redesigned halo with wall-mounted fixings, a rear lighting system, heat-treated exhausts for realism, and a camlock mechanism for quick and secure assembly of the nosecone and front wing.

The floor is split into two sections for easy installation, and a hidden towing eye allows crane hoisting.

The cars are aimed at elite events, VIP hospitality, and collectors, offering a level of detail and technical realism that brings fans closer than ever to the race-day experience.

Founder and CEO of Memento Exclusives, Barry Gough, expressed his excitement over the new regulations and their show cars.

“The new regulations coming into force and new teams joining the grid in 2026, make this the most exciting time ever to be involved with F1,” he said.

“The innovations we have made to our Show Cars for 2026 promise to deliver the most authentic experience ever.

“We cannot wait for teams, partners and collectors to own the moment and get their hands on our most innovative Show Cars to date.”

Every car will be built at Memento Exclusives’ UK headquarters using CAD designs provided by F1 teams, ensuring absolute authenticity.

The show cars are designed to deliver the closest experience to an actual F1 car outside of the paddock, combining both technical excellence and visual spectacle.

Earlier this year, F1 extended its partnership with Memento Exclusives through 2030, a role the company has held since 2019 as the sport’s official show car supplier.