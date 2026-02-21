Former F1 driver Webber has been Piastri’s manager for a number of years and was the architect behind the dramatic switch from Alpine to McLaren that has shot the Melbourne driver to F1 stardom.

Webber has also been a consistent figure alongside Piastri driver during grand prix weekends across his first three seasons in the category.

That will change for the 2026 season, however, with the McLaren driver assembling a new-look trackside team.

According to Motorsport.com, Webber will be present at less events, with Piastri to be supported by Pedro Matos, the engineer that helped him to the 2021 FIA F2 title with Prema Racing.

The same report suggests his trackside management team will also include renowned Australian mental coach Emma Murray, best known in motorsport for her work with Scott McLaughlin after he missed out on the 2017 Supercars title.

McLaughlin went on to win three-straight Supercars titles between 2018 and 2020 before heading to the United States to build a successful IndyCar career.

Webber will continue as Piastri’s manager, but will focus more on commercial matters amid the trackside shake-up.

Piastri addressed media regarding Webber’s revised involvement during the ongoing pre-season test in Bahrain.

“There wasn’t anything specific, we just made a decision for things to look a bit different,” said Piastri.

“Mark is still very much involved and I’ve been in contact with him a lot over the last few weeks.

“He just won’t be trackside as much anymore. So that’s really the extent of it. But yeah, there was nothing specific that triggered it.”