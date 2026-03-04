The McLaren F1 star jumped behind the wheel of the Cam Waters Mustang as part of a promotional activity with shared sponsor Monster Energy.

The ‘test’ was held under a strict lockdown with footage set to be released by Monster at a later date.

Piastri did, however, give some insight into his first Supercars experience today.

“It did happen, yes,” he said when quizzed on the outing by Speedcafe.

“[My] first time driving a race car with a roof on it, which was cool.

Advertisements

“[It is] incredibly different to an F1 car. It was nice to able to look at kerbs and go, ‘I can hit that’ and not, ‘if I hit that I’m going to break either my back or something on the car’. That was kind of cool.



Click here to talk to the team. Align your business with the home of Australian motorsport news.

“Just a very different experience – much lower grip, less downforce, less power. A bit more going on when you’re in the car.”

As enjoyable as the drive was, Piastri was clear that any ambition to actually race in Supercars would be parked until after his F1 career.

“At the moment I’m very much focussed on F1 and with the calendar that we have, there’s certainly not going to be a Bathurst co-drive any time soon,” he said.

“But who knows? When I retire, maybe I’ll think about it.”