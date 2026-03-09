The overhaul represents one of the biggest technical shifts in the sport’s modern history, introducing new hybrid engines, active aerodynamics, and a radically different approach to energy deployment.

The first race under the new rules at the Australian Grand Prix delivered plenty of spectacle on track.

Mercedes emerged with a commanding one-two finish, led home by George Russell ahead of teammate Kimi Antonelli, while Charles Leclerc completed the podium for Ferrari.

Despite the final margin of less than three seconds, the race was anything but straightforward.

Russell and Leclerc engaged in a fierce early duel that saw the lead change hands multiple times during the opening laps, giving fans a glimpse of the close racing the sport had hoped to produce with the new regulations.

Advertisements

There were also battles throughout the midfield and several retirements across the field, contributing to a dramatic opening round that kept the packed Albert Park crowd engaged from start to finish.

The numbers reflected that intensity too. The race featured 120 overtakes across the 58 laps — a huge increase from the 45 recorded at last year’s Australian Grand Prix — suggesting the new rules have at least delivered a significant boost in on-track action.

While the on-track action produced excitement, the drivers themselves have been far more divided over whether the sport has got the formula right.

Several high-profile names have been openly critical of the new cars following the first race weekend.

Reigning world champion Lando Norris described the machinery as “the worst” while Max Verstappen labelled the race “chaos” and warned about large speed differences when cars suddenly run out of battery deployment.

Others have raised concerns about the way energy management now influences overtaking.

Esteban Ocon described the experience as “painful”, saying drivers often find themselves overtaking only to be passed back immediately on the next straight due to energy deployment differences.

Returning driver Sergio Perez also questioned the feel of the new cars, suggesting the racing now feels “too artificial” and “a lot less fun” than previous eras.

Safety has also been raised as a potential concern.

Carlos Sainz warned that the combination of active aerodynamics and large speed differences could create dangerous situations in certain conditions, particularly when drivers are racing closely in slipstreams.

However, not everyone inside the paddock shares that view.

Race winner Russell urged patience, arguing the regulations deserve time before they are judged too harshly, while seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said he “loved” the experience of driving the new cars and described the race as “really fun”.

Leclerc offered a more measured perspective, suggesting the new rules may simply change the way drivers approach overtaking, with energy deployment forcing competitors to think several moves ahead.

With the first race producing plenty of action but also sparking significant debate among drivers, the early verdict on F1’s new era remains far from settled.

So, after the opening round of the season, we want to know what you think: Has Formula 1 got the new regulations right?