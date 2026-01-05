Unlike recent arrivals that simply rebranded or took over existing operations, Cadillac is starting from scratch — and history suggests that scoring points in a debut season is anything but guaranteed.

Haas remains the modern benchmark for immediate success. In 2016, the American team stunned the paddock by scoring 29 points in its first year, highlighted by Romain Grosjean’s remarkable sixth-place finish on debut at the Australian Grand Prix.

That campaign was underpinned by a close technical relationship with Ferrari from the outset, giving Haas access to proven power units, components and operational support. It set the modern benchmark for immediate success by a new constructor.

Cadillac, by contrast, enters without an existing F1 operation or inherited infrastructure. While using Ferrari power units and building much of its operation in-house, Cadillac lacks the established systems and processes that past entrants have leaned on.

Before Haas, the last time Formula 1 saw a truly new constructor was 2010 — a season that introduced three at once.

Lotus, HRT and Virgin all joined the grid under vastly different circumstances, but none scored a single point. Their struggles highlighted just how difficult it is to bridge the gap from entry-level participation to midfield relevance.

Further back, Toyota managed just two points in 2002, while Super Aguri failed to score in 2006 — though even its status as a ‘new’ constructor is slightly blurred, having run an updated Arrows A23 chassis in its first season and being run as Honda’s second team.

There is, however, cautious optimism for Cadillac.

The sweeping regulation changes coming in 2026 create an unusually open field, giving new teams a chance to compete more evenly with established squads.

Both Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez, Cadillac’s inaugural race drivers, have spoken publicly about the potential for the team to surprise in its first year, noting that careful preparation and exploiting the new rules could allow Cadillac to challenge for points earlier than expected.

The challenge is clear: turning an entirely new operation into a points-scoring contender in a tight midfield remains a steep climb, even with experienced leadership and promising technical staff.

That leaves the spotlight on whether Cadillac can make an early impact, or if its debut will instead highlight just how unforgiving F1 remains for newcomers.

So, with that in mind, we’re asking: Will Cadillac score a point in its first Formula 1 season?