The Faenza-based squad confirmed Fallows will join the team in April, reporting to Chief Technical Officer Tim Goss and taking responsibility for the overall technical direction across design, aerodynamics and performance.

His appointment fills a vacancy left by Jody Egginton, who moved to Red Bull Advanced Technologies in early 2025.

Fallows brings a long and varied F1 resume, having first entered the category with Jaguar Racing in the early 2000s before becoming a key figure at Red Bull.

He spent 16 years within the Milton Keynes organisation, rising through the aerodynamics department to senior leadership roles and playing a significant part in the team’s championship-winning era.

After leaving Red Bull, Fallows joined Aston Martin ahead of the 2022 season as technical director following a high-profile recruitment process.

While the team enjoyed a strong start to 2023, including multiple podium finishes, performance dipped thereafter and Fallows stepped down from the role at the end of the 2024 season before later departing the company.

Racing Bulls said his arrival represents another step in its long-term technical evolution as it continues to build towards the future under Goss’ leadership.

“I’m very pleased to be joining VCARB at an exciting time for the team,” Fallows said.

“There is a clear vision and strong technical ambition, and I’m looking forward to working closely with Tim and the wider engineering group to help drive performance and continue building the team for the future.”

Team principal Alan Permane highlighted the value of Fallows’ experience as Racing Bulls looks to strengthen its competitive position on the grid.

“Dan has a wealth of experience, and his technical understanding and leadership will be a real asset to the team as we continue to develop and push forward competitively,” Permane said.

“We’re delighted to welcome him to VCARB.”

Fallows’ influence is not expected to be immediately visible on track, given the lead times involved in car design, but Racing Bulls believes his pedigree and background within the Red Bull family will be instrumental as the team shapes its technical direction for the seasons ahead.