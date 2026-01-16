Held at Michigan Central Station in front of a large crowd of fans, the event celebrated the beginning of Red Bull’s technical partnership with Ford, which will see the organisation design and build its own power unit for the first time under the Red Bull Ford Powertrains banner.

Red Bull Racing revealed a new yet familiar look for 2026, marking a return to a gloss finish inspired by the team’s original F1 livery from its debut season in 2005.

The unveiling was accompanied by a dramatic stunt involving Red Bull pilot Martin Sonka, whose aircraft removed the cover from the car as part of the launch presentation.

The launch also brought together Red Bull’s 2026 driver line-up of Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar, while sister team Racing Bulls introduced its new-look livery alongside drivers Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad.

Racing Bulls retained its predominantly white colour scheme for 2026, with subtle updates reflecting its alignment with Ford, as the team outlined its direction heading into the new season.

More to come.