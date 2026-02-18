Skinner had been a staple at Red Bull since 2006, beginning as a computational fluid dynamics engineer, then head of aerodynamics, and more recently as chief designer.

Reports indicated Skinner’s departure was of his own volition.

“After 20 years with the team, Craig Skinner, our Chief Designer, will be leaving the Red Bull Technology team,” Red Bull said in a statement.

“Craig has been an integral part of our team and its success, and we would like to thank him for his hard work and commitment.

“The whole Red Bull team wishes him all the best for the future.”

Skinner’s departure is the latest in a long list of high-profile changes to Red Bull.

Former Racing Bulls team principal Laurent Mekies took the reins from Christian Horner after he was dumped as Red Bull team principal.

Aero guru Adrian Newey left Red Bull to join Aston Martin while Helmut Marko parted company from his post as Red Bull’s advisor.

Former sporting director Jonathan Wheatley left to join Audi as its team principal while former head strategist Will Courtenay left to join McLaren as its sporting director.