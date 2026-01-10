The 2026 season is set to be one of the most transformative in recent memory, with sweeping regulation changes affecting aerodynamics and engines, Audi taking over Sauber, and Cadillac joining the grid, shaking up the competition from top to bottom.

Fans will have plenty to watch before the season even begins, with a series of high-profile car launches and livery reveals across Europe, the United States and Japan.

These events offer the first insight into how teams plan to approach the new era of F1, giving glimpses of liveries, technical partnerships, and driver line-ups.

Beyond the launches, three separate pre-season test sessions across Barcelona and Bahrain will allow teams to fine-tune their cars ahead of the opening race in Melbourne.

Here are all the important dates to know ahead of the 2026 F1 season.

January 15 – Red Bull and Racing Bulls launch

Red Bull and Racing Bulls will kick off the 2026 launch season with a high-profile joint event in Detroit, Michigan.

The launch marks the debut of Red Bull Ford Powertrains, the new collaboration between the two teams and the American manufacturer.

Fans can expect to see the first official 2026 liveries, as well as insight into how the powertrain partnership will shape the season.

The choice of Detroit underscores the significance of the collaboration and highlights the global nature of F1’s manufacturer involvement.

January 19 – Haas livery reveal

Haas will reveal its 2026 livery online on January 19, a move that brings the team forward from an initial January 23 date, with the American squad opting for an online reveal to avoid clashing with the Alpine and Ferrari launches.

While a live event will not take place, fans can expect a detailed presentation of the car’s design and colours, offering the first look at their 2026 car ahead of pre-season testing.

January 20 – Audi launch

Audi will officially take to the F1 grid with its debut launch event in Berlin on January 20.

The German manufacturer will present its full 2026 livery ahead of a public opening day on January 21, providing fans with a clear idea of its new technical direction after taking over the Sauber team.

Audi has already teased a concept livery featuring titanium, carbon black, and red, but this launch will showcase the final race-ready design, highlighting the start of a new factory-era programme in F1.

January 20 – Honda power unit launch

Honda will unveil its new power unit for 2026 on the same day in Tokyo, ahead of its exclusive partnership with Aston Martin.

The event, which will be livestreamed globally, will include appearances from Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe, Aston Martin chairman Lawrence Stroll, and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

This launch is particularly significant as it will signal the first step in Honda and Aston Martin’s collaboration, with expectations that the power unit will play a central role in the AMR26’s competitiveness.

January 22 – Mercedes W17 render reveal

Mercedes will release initial renders of its 2026 car, the W17, across digital platforms on January 22.

These renders will provide fans with the first look at the team’s interpretation of the new technical rules, including their approach to aerodynamics and chassis design.

The reveal comes just ahead of pre-season testing in Barcelona, allowing Mercedes to showcase the car before it hits the track.

January 23 – Alpine launch

Alpine will launch its 2026 car in Barcelona on January 23, with the team promising fans that it “has something to show you.”

While details of the event are limited, the launch will coincide closely with the first private pre-season test and will provide insight into Alpine’s technical partnership with Mercedes engines, as well as its approach to the sweeping regulation changes.

January 23 – Ferrari launch

Ferrari will also hold its launch on 23 January, likely at its historic Maranello base, though final details are yet to be confirmed

Team principal Fred Vasseur confirmed the date, noting that the car’s assembly will be completed the day before.

Fans can expect a traditional Ferrari launch with live coverage and commentary, providing the first opportunity to see the team’s interpretation of the new rules and its strategy for returning to championship contention.

January 26–30 – Private Barcelona test

The first pre-season test will take place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya over five days, from January 26 to 30.

These sessions will be held privately with no timing data made public, giving teams the chance to evaluate car performance and reliability under the new technical regulations.

Drivers will familiarise themselves with updated aerodynamics and handling, setting the foundation for the more public tests in Bahrain.

February 2 – Mercedes season launch

Following its initial render release, Mercedes will host a full digital season launch on February 2.

Fans can tune in to see George Russell and Kimi Antonelli discuss the team’s strategy, while CEO and Team Principal Toto Wolff provides insight into the W17’s development.

The launch will include technical briefings and the team’s vision for the new era, giving a complete picture of Mercedes’ early ambitions.

February 3 – Williams livery reveal

Williams will unveil the livery for its 2026 car, the FW48, on February 3.

After a strong 2025 season, which saw the team finish fifth in the constructors’ championship, the team aims to build momentum, with Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz set to drive for the team once again.

The reveal will showcase Williams’ design philosophy and give fans a first look at what to expect from the Grove outfit in 2026.

February 8 – Cadillac livery reveal

Cadillac will make a spectacular debut on February 8, unveiling its first F1 livery during a Super Bowl television advertisement.

The American manufacturer enters F1 as the 11th team on the grid, with Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez as drivers.

The reveal will combine entertainment and technical detail, highlighting Cadillac’s ambitions for the sport and marking the start of its campaign in F1.

February 9 – Aston Martin launch

Aston Martin will reveal their 2026 challenger, the AMR26, on February 9.

The launch will be the first under Adrian Newey’s leadership as team principal, signalling a major shift in the team’s technical and design approach.

While the exact location is yet to be confirmed, the event will showcase the collaboration with Honda and provide fans with a detailed look at the car’s capabilities.

February 11–13 – Bahrain pre-season test

The first official, publicly timed pre-season test will take place at the Bahrain International Circuit from February 11 to 13.

These three days will give fans and analysts the first opportunity to gauge team performance under full race conditions, with cars running for morning and afternoon sessions each day.

February 18–20 – Final Bahrain test

The final pre-season test will take place again in Bahrain from February 18 to 20.

Teams will use this session to make last-minute adjustments, focus on reliability, and fine-tune setups before the season opener in Australia.

March 6–8 – Australian Grand Prix

The 2026 season officially begins with the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne on March 6–8.

The opening race will be followed by the Chinese Grand Prix one week later, kicking off a 24-race calendar that will test the field under the new technical regulations for the first time in competitive conditions.