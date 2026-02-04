The team will carry a revised version of its blue and black look into the new season, with additional white and light blue on the side pods and front wing.

That is to accommodate ongoing sponsor Komatsu and new signing Barclays, which joins as the “official banking partner”.

The livery was unveiled on a show car with the actual FW48 yet to be seen thanks to delays with the team’s pre-season plans.

The famous squad was a no show at the five-day shakedown in Barcelona due to the car not being ready, missing vital track time ahead of the introduction of a new technical ruleset.

That means meaningful pre-season running for drivers Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz will be limited to the pair of official three-day tests in Bahrain this month.

The FW48 is expected to run a testing-only livery for the Bahrain outings before this look debuts at the Australian Grand Prix in March.

“2026 is the next step on the path back towards the top for Atlassian Williams F1 Team as we enter a new era for the sport, and we are excited about the season ahead,” said team principal James Vowles.

“We have a great driver line-up, some fantastic new partners, an ever-growing fanbase and want to build on the success we tasted last year, but we are not naïve about the challenge ahead of us.

“Nobody quite knows what will happen at the first race but we are looking forward to finding out, and hope our fans will love cheering us on with this great new livery.”

Both drivers offered their approval of the new-for-2026 race livery.

“It’s always special to see a new livery for the first time, and the FW48 looks incredible,” said Albon.

“The design really stands out – it’s bold, modern and unmistakably Atlassian Williams F1 Team. I can’t wait for the fans to see it on track and cheer us on in 2026.”

Sainz added: “The FW48 livery is a real statement of our intent for 2026. The design celebrates Atlassian Williams F1 Team’s heritage while embracing a fresh, dynamic look for the new era.

“I’m excited to race in this livery and to share the thrill with fans around the world – their support makes all the difference as we continue on our journey together.”