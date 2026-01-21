McLaren announced a multi-year global partnership with Puma, which will become the team’s official kit partner across its entire racing portfolio from 2026.

The deal covers the McLaren Formula 1 Team, Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team, both McLaren Racing entries in F1 Academy, McLaren F1 Sim Racing Team and, from 2027, the McLaren United AS WEC Hypercar Team.

Puma will design McLaren’s team kit alongside replica and lifestyle collections built around the team’s iconic papaya colour scheme, with fan experiences planned to debut at the opening round of the 2026 F1 season in Australia.

“Our sport is in incredible shape and it’s been fantastic to see an influx of major fashion and lifestyle brands who are looking for deep and meaningful ways to engage with our growing global fanbase,” McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said.

“I cannot think of a better partner than sportswear giant Puma to help us supercharge our portfolio of fan wear.”

McLaren join Ferrari and Aston Martin in being supplied by the German manufacturer.

Williams meanwhile also unveiled a new partnership for 2026, announcing New Era as its official team wear and head wear partner following the conclusion of its deal with Puma at the end of 2025.

The collaboration was launched at an event in central London, where the team’s new kit was revealed.

Designed and produced by New Era, the apparel will be worn by drivers Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, as well as team personnel, throughout the 24-race season, blending performance-focused design with lifestyle elements.

“Our New Era team kit for 2026 looks incredible and I can’t wait to see our passionate fans everywhere wearing it to show their support for Williams,” Sainz said.

Williams team principal James Vowles said the launch reflected the team’s evolving identity.

“The kit represents who we are as a team right now – proud of our history, confident in our identity and focused on the future,” he said.

It is the first time New Era have supplied a Formula 1 team with official team wear.