The Grove-based team confirmed overnight it had taken the decision to sit out the five-day Barcelona test, scheduled for January 26–30, after delays to the FW48 program as it chases performance under F1’s sweeping new regulations.

“Atlassian Williams F1 Team has taken the decision not to participate in next week’s shakedown test in Barcelona following delays in the FW48 program as we continue to push for maximum car performance,” the team said in a statement released on social media.

“The team will instead conduct a series of tests including a VTT program next week with the 2026 car to prepare for the first official test in Bahrain and the first race of the season in Melbourne.

“We are looking forward to getting on track in the coming weeks and want to thank all our fans for your continued support – there is a lot to look forward to together in 2026.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlassian Williams F1 Team (@williamsf1official)

The Barcelona shakedown is designed to give teams additional mileage before the two official pre-season tests in Bahrain next month, with each team permitted to run for three of the five days.

Williams’ absence means neither Alex Albon nor Carlos Sainz will turn a wheel in Spain, with the team instead committing to an extensive off-track testing programme to recover lost time.

The VTT programme will allow Williams to run the full car, power unit and gearbox on a rig at its factory, putting the FW48 through intensive and controlled test cycles without heading to the circuit.

While less representative than on-track running, it is viewed internally as the best way to validate systems and prepare for Bahrain given the current timelines.

The situation inevitably draws comparisons to difficult pre-seasons in the team’s recent past, particularly 2019, when Williams also missed early testing.

However, the context is markedly different, with the team now well-resourced under Dorilton Capital ownership and coming off a strong 2025 campaign that yielded fifth in the constructors’ championship and two podium finishes.

The first official pre-season test takes place in Bahrain from February 11–13, giving Williams a narrow window to complete validation work and arrive ready to run.