The 26-year-old Chinese driver joins the American outfit following his departure from Ferrari, where he served as reserve driver throughout the 2025 season.

Zhou will support Cadillac’s race drivers Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez, alongside test driver Colton Herta, as the team prepares for its first campaign on the grid.

Zhou brings recent and relevant F1 experience to the role, having competed in 68 grands prix between 2022 and 2024 with Alfa Romeo and Sauber.

During that period, he scored points on seven occasions, including a points finish on debut at the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix, and claimed Sauber’s only points of the 2024 season with eighth place in Qatar. He remains China’s first and only F1 driver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cadillac Formula 1 Team (@cadillacf1)

Following his exit from the Sauber operation at the end of 2024, Zhou spent 2025 embedded at Ferrari, carrying out trackside duties, simulator work and Testing of Previous Cars programmes.

That experience is expected to prove valuable given Ferrari will supply Cadillac with its power unit and gearbox in 2026.

“I am delighted to join the Cadillac Formula 1 Team as a Reserve Driver ahead of its Formula 1 debut,” Zhou said.

“This is one of the biggest and most exciting new projects that the sport has ever seen.

“I have worked with both Graeme [Lowdon] and Valtteri [Bottas] for many years in various capacities, so joining the team feels like rejoining family.

“Having had recent experience on track and in developing the cars off track, I know I can add huge value to the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, and I am looking forward to supporting them the best way that I can.”

Zhou’s relationship with Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon was a key factor in the signing, with Lowdon having managed Zhou for several years during his rise through the junior categories and into Formula 1.

Cadillac said it prioritised recent F1 mileage and car development experience when selecting its reserve driver, particularly given Herta does not yet hold an F1 superlicence.

“Our process for selecting a Reserve Driver has been as thorough as the search for our Race Drivers,” Lowdon said.

“We wanted a candidate who had recent F1 driving experience, is prepared to work hard as part of a team and understands the challenges of developing a car throughout the season.

“Zhou fits the bill perfectly. He will be a great asset to us as we go racing in 2026 and we look forward to him being an integral part of our team.”

Cadillac CEO Dan Towriss echoed those sentiments, highlighting the balance within the team’s inaugural driver group as it builds towards its first race.

“I’m excited to welcome Zhou to the Cadillac Formula 1 Team,” Towriss said.

“He will be an excellent addition to complement Valtteri and Checo; talented, personable and respectful of the hard work and commitment it will take for us to achieve our ambitions.

“I’m excited by our complete driver line-up – alongside Colton, we have a hungry, fast and collaborative group to make our 2026 debut.”

The announcement ends days of speculation after Cadillac posted a series of cryptic social media teasers over the weekend pointing to Zhou’s arrival.