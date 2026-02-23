The initiative, In Her Corner, is a partnership between Engineers Australia and the AGPC, and will see Laura Mueller (Race Engineer for TGR Haas F1 Team) and Hannah Schmitz (Head of Race Strategy for Oracle Red Bull Racing) honoured.

In addition to the historic naming of turn 6, In Her Corner will host an exclusive event at the circuit on Thursday March 5, all in celebration of International Women’s Day.

Hosted by F1 presenter and former Head of Race Strategy for Sauber, Ruth Buscombe, the event will include a panel with Mueller and Schmitz, Aston Martin’s Driver Ambassador Jess Hawkins, Australian F1 Academy drivers Aiva Anagnostiadis and Joanne Ciconte, rally star Molly Taylor, and Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

Mueller made history as the first female full-time race engineer in Formula 1 history.

She has served in that position for Esteban Ocon since he joined Haas at the beginning of 2025.

“The ‘In Her Corner’ initiative promotes the importance of ‘if you can see it, you can be it,’ so the more we can all do to shine a light on the overall achievement of women in engineering is a great thing,” said Mueller.

“To be a part of this acknowledgement so early on in my Formula 1 career is an honour, and I hope it motivates girls and young adults to pursue a career in STEM. It’s important to recognise women’s accomplishments in motorsport so far, and it’s great to be alongside Hannah for this.”

Schmitz has worked with the majority of drivers to pass through Red Bull Racing in the team’s history, and is one of the most highly regarded strategists in pit lane.

“I absolutely love my job and if you have the privilege of that choice also then make sure it’s the right role for you. I was always curious about how things work and loved cars,” said Schmitz.

“At school I had some amazing support and encouragement from teachers that opened my eyes to the world of engineering, they were my inspiration.

“For me it has been an absolute honour to represent the team on the podium. In Qatar last season, it was incredible to be in the fight for the driver championship, witnessing the way everyone came together as a team was something very special to be a part of.”

International Women’s Day 2026 falls on March 8, race day for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.