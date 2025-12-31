Speaking on today’s episode of the KTM Summer Grill, Auld explains how record demand has reshaped the Melbourne race, while stressing that growth cannot come at the expense of the fan experience.

With Albert Park approaching 30 years as an F1 venue in 2026, that focus has driven the biggest infrastructure upgrade in the event’s history. A new pit building, expanded overpasses, additional lake crossings and the arrival of Anzac Station just metres from the circuit are all aimed at improving how fans move around the park.

The pressure only increases with Melbourne set to open the 2026 Formula 1 season once again, amid sweeping new regulations, new manufacturers and an Australian title contender in Oscar Piastri. Auld says launching the season brings enormous opportunity — but also significant responsibility.

He also addresses the decision to scrap dynamic ticket pricing after fan feedback, reaffirms Supercars as a critical pillar of the event, and provides an update on talks to secure MotoGP’s future at Phillip Island.

Now nearing his third Australian Grand Prix as CEO, Auld also reflects on the scale of the task and why all signs point to another blockbuster weekend when Formula 1 returns to Melbourne in March.