An Alliance Airlines plane has been decked out in a special green and gold livery to mark the milestone, complete with an image of Brabham driving the famous BT19.

Brabham’s third world title achieved in 1966 is his most celebrated as it came in a car of his own manufacturer – a feat that remains unique in F1 history.

Australian-based Alliance Airlines frequently runs commemorative designs on its aircraft rather than a single corporate look.

Images of the Embraer 190 N258JB decked out in Brabham colours began to spread online last week ahead of its arrival into Brisbane on Thursday night.