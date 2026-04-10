The FIA confirmed the series will join the Formula 1 bill at both races, replacing the lost Bahrain and Saudi Arabia rounds and restoring the 2026 calendar to 14 races.

Miami will host the second round of the season on May 1–3, before Montreal stages round three on May 22–24, marking the first time the championship has raced in North America.

The additions come after the April events in Sakhir and Jeddah were called off, leaving a gap early in the schedule that organisers have now moved quickly to address.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said the revised calendar was a positive outcome following the disruption.

“While it has not been possible to go ahead with the two races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia this month, and we look forward to being back with our passionate fans there as soon as possible, it is great news for our fans, the drivers and the teams that Formula 2 will be racing in Miami and Montreal,” he said.

Advertisements

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said the move ensured the championship remained on a strong footing despite the early-season changes.

Win a limited edition 1:18 scale model #8 BJR Camaro. Enter Now.

“Following the necessary changes to the calendar at the start of the season, the addition of these new rounds ensures the FIA Formula 2 Championship remains strong and balanced, and able to deliver for our teams, drivers and fans,” he said.

F2 CEO Bruno Michel added that the category had long been targeting a move into North America.

“It’s something we have been wanting to do for a long time, and it enables us to ensure we’re back racing as quickly as possible,” he said.

“It will be a great new challenge for our teams and our drivers, who have all welcomed the news with enthusiasm.

“I am certain that the quality of racing will bring a lot of excitement to the fans and to everyone attending both Grands Prix.”

While replacement rounds have been announced for F2, no replacement has been confirmed for Formula 3, which lost one round due to the cancellation and had been scheduled to race in Bahrain.

The updated F2 calendar follows a separate announcement last week from F1 Academy, which introduced a revised weekend format to compensate for its own lost round in Saudi Arabia.

The all-female series will now run three races at select events, including Montreal and Austin, ensuring its overall race count remains intact despite the disruption.

Bulgaria’s Nikola Tsolov leads the F2 drivers’ championship after the opening round in Australia last month.