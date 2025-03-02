Despite losing out on pole, Williams won the Heat race at Winton Motor Raceway. It was another race-long fight between the pair. Williams led off the rolling start and until Turn 1 on the second lap where Fawcett took over the lead.

Fawcett had a narrow lead until lap 10 where Williams relegated him and crossed the line 0.35s ahead. Jamie Rowe finished third after a tight battle with Will Lowing.

Hunter Salvatore was next ahead of Brad James and Giuseppe Imbrogno from the back after he missed qualifying. Imbrogno picked up spots when Fraser Hie and Lachlan Evennett collided out of Turn 10.

Jack Johnson placed eighth ahead of Kaleb Belak and Ethan Fitzgerald while Tabitha Ambrose retired at Turn 4 with a mechanical problem.

Fawcett broke through to take his maiden victory in the Feature race. He took the lead on Lap 4 at Turn 1 from Williams and withstood the pressure from the latter for the rest of the shortened 25-minute race.

Fawcett held on by 0.34s to deny Williams a clean sweep of victories after two in Saturday’s Round 1. Rowe was third after he passed Lowing at Turn 1 at mid-distance. Lowering went off the track but quickly recovered. Shortly after he lost fourth to Salvatore and then manage to quickly get it back.

Salvatore finished his first circuit race meeting fifth ahead of James, Hie, Imbrogno, Johnson and Fitzgerald. Ambrose was 11th after leaving the circuit at Turn 11 in the closing stages, while Kaleb Belak rounded out the lead lap runners.

Repairs from the earlier race delayed the Evennett’s entry. He was stop at pit exit and joined the race several laps down.

Williams holds a 28-point advantage from Fawcett as they head to Sydney Motorsport Park as part of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series on May 30-June 1.