Wilson is managing director of M-Sport, which has operated Ford’s FIA World Rally Championship program since the late 1990s alongside interests in other categories and disciplines.

In 2020, the squad won the Bathurst 12 Hour with the Bentley Continental, a car it developed.

“Having started my career in motorsport in the 1970s as a driver and then technical partner to teams, it is a great honour to be nominated for the role of FIA deputy president for sport,” said Wilson.

“The FIA has played a central role in my career, and I very much look forward to supporting the president and all the FIA family in its important mission.

“There has never been a more exciting time to be in motor sport, and I know first-hand the benefits the sport brings to families and communities across the world.

“I look forward to working with the president for the duration of his current term of office, bringing our sport to new audiences and ensuring we deliver the very best championships for all our competitors.”

The deputy president for sport is a crucial job, and one of the most senior elected roles within the FIA.

It serves as a member of the World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) and comes with an array of responsibilities, including developing motorsport policy and promoting safety, sustainability, and innovation.

Wilson’s nomination has been made by FIA president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“I am delighted to nominate Malcolm Wilson OBE for the role of FIA deputy president for sport,” said Ben Sulayem.

“Malcolm has had a distinguished career in global motor sport.”

“For over 40 years he has competed at the highest level both as a driver and technical partner to teams.

“This experience will be invaluable to the FIA and our Member Clubs as we continue to grow grassroots and professional motor sport, driving innovation in the sport to benefit fans, drivers and teams.”

Wilson’s candidacy comes in the wake of Robert Reid resigning from the position earlier this month.

In doing so, Reid cited “a fundamental breakdown in governance standards within motorsport’s global governing body.”

Wilson’s nomination will be voted on at the Extraordinary General Assemblies and Conference in Macau in June.