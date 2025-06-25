What is F1: The Movie?

F1: The Movie is a feature film starring Brad Pitt as a former Formula 1 driver making a return to the grid to mentor an up-and-coming rookie (played by Damson Idris) with a fictional eleventh team, Apex Grand Prix. Directed by Joseph Kosinski of Top Gun: Maverick fame and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the film blends high-stakes racing action with a character-driven story, all shot with unprecedented access to the real F1 paddock.

When was F1: The Movie filmed?

F1: The Movie was filmed during real grand prix weekends in 2023 and 2024, as well as the 2024 Daytona 24 Hour endurance race. It features genuine on-track footage, behind-the-scenes moments, and appearances from real drivers and personnel from the F1 paddock. — making it the most authentic portrayal of Formula 1 ever seen on screen.

When will F1: The Movie be released in Australia?

F1: The Movie is set for a June 26 release in Australia.

How to watch F1: The Movie in Australia

F1: The Movie will be screened at all major cinema chains across Australia, including Event Cinemas, Hoyts, and Village Cinemas. Session times for individual locations can be found on their respective websites. It is expected that F1: The Movie will eventually be available on Apple TV, though a release date has yet to be confirmed.

Is F1: The Movie in IMAX?

Yes. IMAX theatres in Melbourne, Sydney, and the Gold Coast will screen F1: The Movie in a 1.90:1 expanded aspect ratio. Session times are available on the IMAX website.

How long is F1: The Movie?

The duration of F1: The Movie is two hours and 36 minutes.

What rating did F1: The Movie get?

F1: The Movie is rated M in Australia.

How much did F1: The Movie cost to make?

According to IMDB, F1: The Movie had a budget of 250 million USD (386 million AUD).

What do people think of F1: The Movie?

Early reviews have been positive. The film currently holds a 7.6/10 rating on IMDb and is certified ‘Fresh’ on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 88%. You can read our full review of the film here.

