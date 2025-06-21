The year is 2001. Driven is in theatres. And everyone in the world of Formula 1 breathed a collective sigh of relief that it ended up being about IndyCar, not the sport they love.

For that Sylvester Stallone trainwreck was originally meant to be the big blockbuster Hollywood treatment that Formula 1 has perhaps always deserved. Just like the creators behind F1: The Movie, Stallone was given exclusive access to teams, drivers, and race weekends as he meticulously planned his cinematic take on the sport.

But in the end, it fell through. Stallone took his idea and pivoted to the American open-wheel racing series instead. The result was an absolute bomb—derided by critics and racing fans alike—and now stands as a long-forgotten footnote of the F1 movie we never got.

Fast forward to 2025, and that dream is now a reality with F1: The Movie. A film surrounded by huge hype over the last couple of years, thanks in large part to the unprecedented access given to filmmakers, and the frequent appearances of stars Brad Pitt and Damson Idris in the F1 paddock.

But now comes the real question: Was it worth the wait, or is this another Driven set to embarrass motorsport on a global stage?

Thankfully, it’s the former.

F1: The Movie is far more entertaining than it has any right to be. This is a film that superfans like myself have feared—expecting the typical Hollywood gloss to dumb down our beloved sport into nothing more than a fictionalised Drive to Survive.

And while in many ways the film does just that, it’s executed in such a way that both hardcore fans and complete newcomers will find something to enjoy.

The story centres on Pitt’s character Sonny Hayes, a former F1 driver who now travels the world chasing races. He lives out of a van, is cocky and arrogant, and doesn’t particularly care where life takes him next.

Out of nowhere, he’s offered the chance to return to the sport he once competed in, tasked with mentoring an up-and-coming rookie, Josh Pearce (Idris), at F1’s fictional 11th team, Apex Grand Prix.

From there, we follow the highs and lows of their season as they do everything possible to score results and avoid being sold off and vanishing from the grid.

Yes, the idea of a driver who hasn’t raced in F1 for over 30 years being called up mid-season is ludicrous. But it’s a plot device that sets up the film’s premise perfectly, allowing viewers to enjoy a visually spectacular ride full of thrills and spills.

Director Joseph Kosinski brings everything he learned from Top Gun: Maverick to the track, crafting the best racing sequences ever seen on screen. It’s fast, tense, and visually stunning in every way. Even the most ardent F1 fans will find themselves gripping their seats, especially with camera angles we could only dream of during a real race weekend.

The characters are a lot of fun, too. Pitt oozes charisma, and his chemistry with Idris is a major part of what makes the film work. Outside the racing scenes, Idris is the standout—portraying a cocky rookie trying to find his place under the intense spotlight of motorsport’s biggest stage. His natural charm suggests a long Hollywood career lies ahead.

The supporting cast also deliver. Javier Bardem, as Apex Grand Prix’s team boss Ruben Cervantes, clearly enjoys playing a rare non-villain role. Kerry Condon gives a strong performance as the team’s technical director Kate McKenna and shares great chemistry with Pitt.

Unfortunately, her character ends up as more of a generic love interest by the film’s end—disappointing, especially given how strong she starts out. It’s a symptom of one of the film’s bigger flaws: the relatively weak portrayal of women overall.

Which brings us to the burning question for motorsport fans: How accurate is it?

Given the unprecedented access the filmmakers had, they’ve done a near-perfect job capturing the sport’s essence. The crowds, the media, the fans, the spectacle—it all feels authentic.

There are also subtle nods to real (and occasionally infamous) moments in recent F1 history. Those still traumatised by a certain 2021 race in the Middle East may find themselves unexpectedly triggered.

But it’s also where the Hollywood sheen sometimes grates. There are several on-track moments that stretch believability to the absolute limit—especially when it comes to Hayes, who somehow manages to do things that in reality would get him black-flagged and earn enough penalty points to make Kevin Magnussen look tame.

That said, let’s be fair—this is a movie. It’s not made just for superfans.

Complaining about rule accuracy here is like an ice hockey fan pointing out that the Flying V in The Mighty Ducks would lead to an immediate whistle, or that Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam going full Pulp Fiction in Space Jam would likely result in a lifetime ban from basketball. It’s fiction. Suspension of disbelief is part of the deal.

And ultimately, that’s what this is: a movie. One that is far more fun and enjoyable than expected. It combines the prestige of Formula 1 with high-octane action and A-list star power, creating a popcorn flick that will thrill a wide audience.

It’s a film that motorsport fans are right to approach with cynicism—but one that most will leave with a smile, their pulse elevated, having just enjoyed something that might help put the sport on the map in a bigger way than ever before.

Somewhere, Sylvester Stallone is surely watching—thinking about what might have been.

When will F1 The Movie be released in Australia?

F1 The Movie is set for a June 26 release in Australia.

Is F1 The Movie in IMAX?

Select cinemas in Australia will be showing F1 The Movie in IMAX in 1.90:1 expanded aspect ratio.

How to watch F1 The Movie

F1 The Movie will be available at all the big-name theatres, including Event Cinemas, Hoyts, and Village Cinemas. It is expected F1 The Movie will eventually be available on Apple TV. However, a date is yet to be confirmed.

How long is F1 The Movie?

The duration of F1 The Movie is two hours and 36 minutes.

What rating did F1 The Movie get?

F1 The Movie is rated M in Australia.

When was F1 The Movie filmed?

F1 The Movie was filmed across the 2023 and 2024 Formula 1 seasons. Film makers also visited the 2024 Daytona 24 endurance race.

How mich did F1 The Movie cost to make?

According to IMDB, F1 The Movie had a budget of 250 million USD (386 million AUD).

Speedcafe will be giving away five double passes to F1: The Movie. Stay tuned to our social channels for more details in the coming days!