The fuel ingestion point was heavily revised with the move from Gen2 to Gen3 with the older-spec cars having run a dual coupling that featured seperate probes for fuel and breathing.

The Gen3 cars adopted a more universally-used single probe system that fills and breaths with one connection, like is used in other major categories such as GT racing.

Flow rates were a talking point in the early Gen3 days with the new system notably slower than the old.

Eighteen months into Gen3, flow rate has emerged as a talking point once again, this time due to perceived inconsistencies between towers.

Speedcafe understands that teams have made modifications to fuel rigs to improve flow, the outcome leaving question marks over equality in fuel flow.

It is believed that Supercars is currently investigating the issue with plans to have it rectified for the run of big-ticket refuelling races at the end of this season – Sandown, Bathurst, Gold Coast and Adelaide.

Tickford Racing was one team to struggle with fuel flow at Sydney Motorsport Park, recently, the team naming that as a contributing factor to Cam Waters slipping down the order in the Saturday night race.

The issue was also raised by Blanchard Racing Team owner Tim Blanchard during an appearance on the Apex Hunters United podcast.

“We struggled with that massively last year,” said Blanchard.

“I remember at Sandown, I got out of the car in sixth at Sandown, and Toddy [Hazelwood] left pit lane, and he was a genuine 12th on the road straight away.

“It was all on fuel flow, and we couldn't really work out why.

“So it was a big issue last year. We've found quite a few gains in the off season [and] going to Adelaide last year, but I still think there's some inconsistency there.

“Townsville we found some inconsistencies between the two fuel towers we've got.”

“I think there's still a lot of challenges with it, but obviously, as you get more experience, you kind of know what the variances are and what the challenges are and learn ways to get around it.

“But yeah, it's definitely been quite a challenge. We thought it was something related to us, but as you said, it seems to be something [up and down pit lane].”