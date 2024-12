It’s the final day of the 2024 F1 season with all 10 teams in action in Abu Dhabi.

While the cars are the same, a host of drivers have switched camp since Sunday’s race, including Carlos Sainz, who is in action for Williams.

There’s also more seat time for Jack Doohan, while Liam Lawson is at the wheel for RB. Oscar Piastri will head out on track later in the day.