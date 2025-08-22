Brothers Phillip Kay (aged 72) Bruce Garland (67) and David Garland (62), will be joined by Phillip’s son Thomas (19) and David’s son Nash (21). The family racing fleet for Leyburn’s 1.0 km closed street course will consist of two Ford Escorts, two Mitsubishis and an Alfa Romeo.

Phillip, Bruce and David have been at the Sprints for 13 years while the sons have been on the sidelines. However, they have developed considerable driving skills elsewhere as members of the GK Racing kart team.

“With the five cars spread across a variety of classes this weekend, all five family members are revving each other up for a chance at podium finishes,” said David.

“To say that there is some rivalry in the family for some podium fame is an understatement. The two young guns say that they have us in their sights.

“However, with some high-powered and classic cars on offer, we’ll be giving up nothing without a fight.”

The Garlands are well-known at Leyburn with their colourfully presented cars and party time approach. Bruce’s Escort and Nash’s Mitsubishi Lancer were painted by the brothers’ nephew, graffiti and urban artist Russell Fenn.

Family teams are common at Leyburn, although the Garlands are thought to be the biggest contingent in recent memory.

“There are plenty of fathers, mums, daughters, sons and sundry other relatives who come together,” said President Tricia Chant, whose own relatives compete against her in her 1968 Ford Mustang.

“In particular, the Sprints has given kids a chance to get their start in motorsport under the wing of their parents and the whole competitor community, who are very supportive of young drivers.

“That’s why we instituted the Mike and Ann Collins Memorial Junior Trophy a few years ago. It’s reserved for drivers aged 14 to 17 and the emphasis is on skill and consistency rather than speed. More than 50 girls and boys have been through this program, and many have continued into mainstream circuit racing and even potential professional careers.

“It all gives weight to the feeling the competitors at Leyburn are one big happy family.”

The Historic Leyburn Sprints is supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland and the Southern Downs Regional Council, along with Platinum Sponsors,– JMC Performance, Boral, Loaders R Us, Speedcafe.com, Collins Hay, Shannons Insurance and Tait Freight.

Adult tickets to the Historic Leyburn Sprints cost $30 per day or $40 for the weekend. Accompanied children under 14 enter free.