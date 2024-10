Josh Anderson hit the wall hard on the run between Turns 2 and 3 after getting out of shape on the way out of the chicane.

The impact damaged the concrete barriers to the extent that new panels are now being installed.

That has led to a delay in the schedule which has already impacted both Carrera Cup and V8 SuperUtes.

Supercars qualifying is scheduled to take place at 11am local time.