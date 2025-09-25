Following the overwhelming success of last year’s sold-out event, the second annual Pirtek Legends Night has all the makings of another unforgettable evening celebrating motorsport legends and raising funds for Motorsport Ministries.

The inaugural 2024 event raised more than $200,000, with attendees treated to special guest appearances, heartfelt stories, and a major charity auction.

This year, organisers are pulling out all the stops again to deliver an even more impactful night for the motorsport community.

Individual tickets for this year’s event are $440 (including GST) or $3850 (including GST) for a table of 10 and are expected to sell out quickly.

A ticket includes a three-course meal, beer, wine and soft drinks, entertainment and rolling door prizes.

Those wanting one of the limited number of tickets can email event founder Brett ‘Crusher’ Murray directly on [email protected].

As well as Ambrose, the night will also feature a wealth of past and present motorsport celebrities, including last year’s inaugural Pirtek Legend Dick Johnson and Ambrose’s former Supercars team owners Ross and Jimmy Stone.

Olympic speed skating gold medalist and motorsport tragic Stephen Bradbury will also add his own touch of entertainment on the night.

A high-end auction, driven by Lloyd’s Auctions, will again feature a list of rare memorabilia and experiences.

The auction has gone live and can be viewed HERE before going live in the room on the night.

“Motorsport Ministries do amazing work in our industry and it is great that they now have this event to help them raise much-needed funds,” said Ambrose.

“Pirtek has been a tremendous supporter of Australian motorsport and my personal journey and are now wonderful sponsors of my daughter Tabitha in Formula Ford and other endeavours.

“I was a bit humbled to be asked to be the guest of honour this year, especially following in the footsteps of Dick, who really is an incredible legend of the sport.

“I know last year’s event was a great amount of fun and raised an amazing amount of money, which hopefully we can better this year.”

All proceeds from the night will once again go to Motorsport Ministries, which offers vital spiritual and emotional support to those in the racing industry, from grassroots participants to professional teams.

“The motorsport community came together in such a powerful way last year,” said Motorsport Ministries, Rev. Steve Peach.

“This year, we’re building on that momentum and aiming to make an even bigger difference.”

The Pirtek Legends Night was created by Speedcafe founder Murray, who will again co-host this year’s event.

“The result of last year’s event was incredibly humbling and just showed how much the motorsport and general community care about such causes,” said Murray.

“We are expecting another sellout, and the guests will have a cracking night they won’t forget.”

Tickets are limited and expected to sell out quickly. Motorsport fans, supporters, and members of the public are encouraged to secure their spot early and be part of an evening that celebrates legends while giving back.