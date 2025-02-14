The all-Kiwi pair will once again pilot an Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II and have their sights set on the title in their second campaign together.

Leitch, a Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe champion, joined Miles for the first time in 2024 and enjoyed success straight away.

In just their second race together, they won at Phillip Island. However, further wins went begging as a string of mistakes meant they were frequently penalised while contending for several victories.

Featured Videos

Podiums were forthcoming at Queensland Raceway, The Bend, and Mount Panorama. The season finale was perhaps the highlight where Leitch scored pole position.

That opened the door for him to join Wall Racing in the Bathurst 12 Hour where he claimed Silver class honours.

Leitch is now also being lined up for a surprise Supercars enduro berth at The Bend and Bathurst, as revealed by Speedcafe on Thursday.

“It’s great to be back for 2025 with Tim and the MPC team,” said Leitch of GTWCA.

“We really proved ourselves as contenders last year. There were a few errors that cost us, but all of that can be forgotten now. All we can do is concentrate on what’s ahead.

“Tim was super fast last year. Having a strong Am is crucial to being a contender and he proved to be one of the best.

“And with some of the work that has been done in the off-season, I have no doubt that we’ll be contenders again.

“The competition is really tough in GT World Challenge Australia. The Ferraris will be fast and the Mercedes entries are also a contender every time they are on track.

“There’s no doubt it will be a competitive season, but having little changes to the makeup of our team is a real positive.”

Mile said minimising errors will be the key to their title chase.

Despite a string of failures, the team kept themselves in contention up to the final round of the 2024 campaign but ultimately wound up sixth after another pit stop-related penalty.

“We’re back with the same car, same sponsors, same team and we’re looking forward to it,” said Miles.

“We were fast last year, but we had a few too many errors. There was the pit lane error speeding at Bathurst, at Phillip Island we had second place that became fourth after a yellow flag penalty – so we just lost too many points.

“The good thing was that the speed was there. Particularly from Brendon, so I have no doubt that we should be challenging towards the front.

“We are very appreciative of Dayle ITM’s continued support, too. They are a great New Zealand partner and we hope to repay them and leverage its investment in us.”

The GT World Challenge Australia season opens at Phillip Island on April 4-6.