The fast-paced nature of the 2024 Bathurst 1000 placed an unprecedented spotlight on co-driver speed, triggering a rethink at several squads.

A change to the testing rules, whereby a pre-season test next week and a pre-enduro run in August are the only permitted outings, has also prompted teams to snap up co-drivers early.

Although not all signings have been announced, Speedcafe understands that as few as two seats remain up for grabs among the full-time entries.

Team 18 was the latest to confirm its picks this morning, having dropped Warren Luff and Michael Caruso in favour of Lee Holdsworth and Porsche young gun Harri Jones.

Those yet to reveal co-drivers including PremiAir Racing (#62), Matt Stone Racing (#4), Brad Jones Racing (#12 and #14) and the Blanchard Racing Team (#3 and #7).

Speedcafe understands PremiAir is set to pair recruit Richie Stanaway with Trans Am star Nathan Herne.

Herne tested for the team late last year and has been lined up for a three-event program that includes a wildcard at Queensland Raceway ahead of the two enduros.

Former PremiAir co-driver Cameron McLeod is expected to land at MSR, paired with Cam Hill.

McLeod has already announced a Super2 team switch for 2025 after driving a PremiAir entry in the second-tier last season.

Brad Jones Racing’s new Super2 signing Brad Vaughan is tipped to co-drive the team’s #14 entry alongside Bryce Fullwood, replacing Jaylyn Robotham.

Vaughan made his Supercars enduro debut in Matt Chahda Motorsport’s wildcard last year, with the new BJR connection a career lifeline after losing his Tickford Racing Super2 drive.

The Blanchard Racing Team is set to retain Aaron Cameron following his stellar run in the 2024 enduros. Cameron, who is not racing Super2 this year, could co-drive either of the BRT entries.

Whether fellow incumbent Jack Perkins returns is unclear, leaving one slot at BRT and the #12 BJR seat as unknowns.

Four wildcards are also expected to be on the grid for the Bend 500 and Bathurst 1000, although only Triple Eight’s line-up of Craig Lowndes and Zach Bates is officially set.

MSR has Cam Crick locked into its three-round wildcard program, with Kiwi Brendon Leitch emerging as a left-field favourite to partner him in the endurance events.

Leitch comes with significant GT experience, including at Bathurst, although has yet to drive a Supercar and would join Jones and Herne among the category rookies.

Matt Chahda Motorsport and Tickford Racing are also primed to run enduro wildcards, with the latter expected to field a pair of its Super2 drivers.

A host of co-drivers are set to turn laps at the Sydney Motorsport Park test on February 19 ahead of the weekend’s Sydney 500 season-opener.

2025 Supercars endurance line-ups

Triple Eight

Scott Pye (#1), Jamie Whincup (#88)

Tickford Racing

Mark Winterbottom (#6), James Moffat (#55)

Walkinshaw Andretti United

Fabian Coulthard, Jayden Ojeda* (pairings unclear)

Grove Racing

Garth Tander (#19), Dale Wood (#26)

Dick Johnson Racing

Tony D’Alberto (#17), Todd Hazelwood (#38)

Erebus Motorsport

Jarrod Hughes (#9), Jobe Stewart (#99)

Matt Stone Racing

Cam McLeod (#4)*, Tim Slade (#10),

PremiAir Racing

David Russell (#31), Nathan Herne (#62)*

Brad Jones Racing

Declan Fraser (#8), TBD (#12), Brad Vaughan (#14)*, Jordan Boys (#96)

Team 18

Harri Jones (#18), Lee Holdsworth (#20)

Blanchard Racing Team

Aaron Cameron*, TBD

Wildcards

Triple Eight

Zach Bates/Craig Lowndes (#888)

Matt Stone Racing

Cam Crick/Brendon Leitch* (#35)

Matt Chahda Motorsport

Matt Chahda/TBD (#118)

Tickford Racing*

TBD/TBD

*expected but unconfirmed

TBD = To Be Decided