Mark Wintebottom has returned home to Tickford Racing. Tim Slade has reunited with James Rosenberg, Nick Percat and the Stone family. And now Lee Holdsworth is back at Team 18.

Holdsworth’s deal was struck last October following a tough Sandown and Bathurst alongside Chaz Mostert that ended with Walkinshaw Andretti United opting for young gun Jayden Ojeda.

Only now is Holdsworth’s Team 18 return official, appearing at the squad’s launch at its headquarters in Mount Waverley, Melbourne, on Wednesday night.

It’s a somewhat surprise move given the challenging end to his previous stint with the squad as a full-time driver from 2015-18, but one that extends the 42-year-old’s stint as a Supercars co-driver.

“It’s great to be returning to Team 18,” said Holdsworth, who is expected to pair with David Reynolds in the new-look Tradie Energy entry.

“It’s a little bit like getting the band together in a way after spending three of four years here.

“There’s a few familiar faces around from my time here so it was nice to see everyone again, as well as guys like Dave Reynolds and [Richard] ‘Krusty’ Hollway who I’ve worked with at other teams in the past.

“My focus is on bringing my experience to the endurance races, especially Bathurst, and helping the team put our best foot forward at the enduros.

“I’m looking forward to getting back behind the wheel and working with the team to achieve some strong results this year.”

Holdsworth returns to Team 18 as a Bathurst winner following his triumph with WAU in 2021.

That gives the Charlie Schwerkolt-owned team two winning drivers at an event in which it is yet to put a standout result on the board.

“It’s great to welcome Lee back to the Team 18 family,” said Schwerkolt.

“He’s a great fit for the team and what he’s gone on to do as a co-driver has been impressive, so we’re excited to lock him in for the enduros.”

Schwerkolt also welcomed two-time Carrera Cup champ Harri Jones as Team 18’s other co-driver in an all-new line-up, as both Michael Caruso and Warren Luff depart.

“Harri is an up-and-coming star,” said Schwerkolt of Jones, who’ll join Anton De Pasquale barring any shock shake-up to the combinations.

“He’s risen strongly through the ranks here and overseas and we were impressed with his recent evaluation at The Bend. We’re extremely proud to reward him with his Supercars debut this year.

“This is a team that’s focused on reaching our potential this year and we’re confident that both Lee and Harri will play an integral role in helping us achieve that.

“We’re looking forward to seeing them in action at the pre-season test and the endurance season.”

Jones, 26, is set to return to Carrera Cup this year but is already counting down to September.

“After my evaluation day at The Bend last year, I felt right at home with the team and the car, and now having the chance to compete at the highest level of Australian motorsport is truly a dream come true,” he said.

“It’s a whole new set of challenges, and I can’t wait to get started!”