Primary sponsor Tradie has swapped its beer label branding for that of its new energy drink, Tradie Energy, with the livery said to be inspired by its lemon squash flavour.

Tradie Energy joins global drinks giants Red Bull and Monster on the Supercars grid.

The livery launch includes a light-hearted video featuring Reynolds and Tradie ambassador Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins that pokes fun at the heavy crashes that stymied the driver’s 2024 season.

Reynolds ended his first year at Team 18 down in 12th in the championship. He will again work with veteran engineer Richard Hollway in 2025 but has a new teammate in Anton De Pasquale.

“I’m really excited to launch Tradie Energy – it’s an underdog brand with a great Aussie attitude, and I can’t wait to take on some of the biggest energy drink names in the world,” said Reynolds.

“Anton and I are new teammates at Team 18 but old teammates from the past.

“He’s a great competitor, a really strong driver, and such an easy guy to get along with, so I’m looking forward to the year ahead.

“Last year had its highs and lows. We showed good speed at times but didn’t always convert it into results. This year, it’s all about consistency and moving up the grid.

“There’s a lot of hard work happening behind the scenes at Team 18, and I’m confident we can put together a fast car.”

Tradie joined Team 18 last year following a season backing Declan Fraser at Tickford Racing.

“We’ve built a great partnership with Team 18, and we’re excited to take things to the next level with our new energy drink range,” said Tradie founder and CEO Ben Goodfellow.

“The Tradie Energy Camaro looks incredible and launching it with Dave and Nick Cummins was the perfect way to showcase what Tradie Energy is all about.

“We’re here to shake things up and take on the giants of the energy drink world. We can’t wait to see Dave hit the track and look forward to a huge season ahead.”

De Pasquale’s DeWalt Camaro was revealed earlier this evening.