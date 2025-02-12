Recruit Anton De Pasquale has shown off his freshly built #18 Camaro ahead of its shakedown at Winton on Thursday.

The squad has swapped matte black for gloss yellow on the flanks of the DeWalt entry, which will again run sister brand Cub Cadet at three rounds across the season.

Team 18 has confirmed a new engineer for De Pasquale too.

As previously flagged by Speedcafe, Andrew Donnelly has been brought across from Brad Jones Racing as part of a restructure of Team 18’s engineering department.

There’s also been a change of team manager as signwriter Mitch Croke steps up to fill the position vacated by Dennis Huijser.

Completing the key moves is an off-season workshop relocation within the Mount Waverley business park the team has called home since 2017.

De Pasquale has already driven Team 18 machinery, undertaking a category test at the Bathurst l2 Hour, and is looking forward to getting stuck into the season.

“I’ve settled in well – the team is super welcoming and very professional,” he said.

“I was lucky to get some early laps at Bathurst, and with our shakedown at Winton and the pre-season test at Sydney, we’ll be in a strong position heading into Round 1.

“With the new Supercars finals system and the introduction of a new tyre, adapting quickly will be crucial.

“We want to be in the mix when the finals roll around in Adelaide, and getting on top of the new tyre early will be key.

“I can’t wait to hit the track and get the season started.”

While change is the overall theme, there’s also celebration of a now 10-year partnership between Team 18 and Stanley Black & Decker.

Company brands DeWalt, Sidchrome, Irwin and Cub Cadet have all featured on the team’s cars to various extents.

“Celebrating a decade of partnership with Stanley Black & Decker makes this season even more special,” said team owner Charlie Schwerkolt.

“Their unwavering support has been instrumental in our journey, and we’re proud to continue building on this incredible relationship in 2025.

“With the backing of our valued partners and the dedication of our team, we’re set for an exciting 2025 season.

“We’ve made key off-season improvements, and we’re determined to push forward, deliver strong results, and make this a season to remember.”