As flagged by Speedcafe last week, Holdsworth is not expected to return to Walkinshaw Andretti United following a challenging 2024 campaign alongside Chaz Mostert.

WAU is poised to pounce on young gun Jayden Ojeda, who shone in this year’s endurance races at Erebus Motorsport, and will retain Kiwi Fabian Coulthard.

Holdsworth drove with Mostert in three of the past four seasons, winning the Great Race in 2021 before undertaking a final full-time campaign with Grove Racing the following year.

There has been great speculation over whether Holdsworth – who now works full-time in commercial real estate and has 21 Bathurst 1000 starts to his name – would seek another home for next year.

Speedcafe understands the veteran is set to return with one of his former squads, Team 18, likely partnered with 2017 Bathurst 1000 winner David Reynolds.

Holdsworth drove for the Charlie Schwerkolt-owned outfit full-time for four years from 2015, spending one season as a Walkinshaw customer before the squad branched out on its own.

The team and driver parted ways following a horror 2018 season, after which Holdsworth and Tickford Racing’s Mark Winterbottom effectively swapped seats.

Coincidentally, a Holdsworth/Team 18 reunion will come as Winterbottom moves from Team 18 back to Tickford as part of the 2015 champion’s reluctant transition to co-driving.

Other high-profile co-driver deals in the works include Todd Hazelwood switching from Erebus to Dick Johnson Racing alongside his 2024 Bathurst 1000 partner Brodie Kostecki.

The 2025 endurance season will kick-off with The Bend 500 on September 12-14 ahead of the Bathurst 1000 on October 9-12.