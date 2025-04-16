It’s one of the fastest and most dangerous circuits on the calendar, and it looks right up McLaren’s alley.
F1 is in Jeddah this weekend for the third leg of a triple-header that started back in Japan.
Max Verstappen pulled out a brilliant performance that weekend to win before Oscar Piastri dominated the Bahrain Grand Prix last Sunday to give McLaren its first win at the venue.
It was a track that, on paper, didn’t play to the strengths of the McLaren, but Piastri won with ease and Lando Norris in the other car recovered to third from sixth on the grid.
But while Bahrain didn’t suit the papaya machine, Jeddah should be a different story.
The ultra-fast street circuit realistically has only two slow sections – the first complex and the final corner – with the rest of the track a terrifying high-speed blast between concrete walls.
So who will be McLaren’s greatest challenger?
The usual suspects are all expected to feature; Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull.
Verstappen is the only non-McLaren race winner so far this season and he’s proven ultra-competitive in Saudi Arabia before.
The question is whether his Red Bull is up to the job.
His Japanese Grand Prix win was largely a result of the Dutchman delivering a perfect job as others made mistakes in qualifying, putting him in a position from which he could capitalise on a track where overtaking was near-impossible.
That isn’t a feat that’s easily replicated and in Bahrain he was only sixth, six seconds down on Lewis Hamilton in fifth.
Encouragingly Yuki Tsunoda was ninth in the first double-points scoring event for Red Bull since last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.
But the RB21 remains a handful and around a circuit like Jeddah that could prompt more conservative approach in the car – better to finish sixth with points than in the fence.
Between Mercedes and Ferrari, Mercedes has done the better job so far this season.
George Russell has been on the podium in Australia, China, and Bahrain to offer the most consistent challenge to Norris and Piastri.
His drive in Bahrain last weekend was pretty impressive; first, he had his DRS go, then brake-by-wire, and then his dash and yet he still managed to fend off Norris to finish second.
The Mercedes team leader will probably feature towards the front, but the question is will his car allow him to really challenge the McLarens ahead?
As for Ferrari, the early races have been somewhat inconsistent.
There’s pace in the car, Hamilton drove to victory in the Chinese GP Sprint, but it’s proved difficult to unlock.
Leclerc has been somewhat consistent but the SF-25 just doesn’t seem to be at the same level as Mercedes, though it’s arguably still a step better than the Red Bull.
What is the weather for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?
As was seen in Bahrain, bright sunny skies are expected throughout the weekend as F1 touches down in Saudi Arabia.
There’s no hint of rain on the forecasts either, making for idyllic conditions for racing.
How to watch the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Australia
Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.
Friday April 18
Practice 1: 23:00 AEST
Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports
Saturday April 19
Practice 2: 02:45 AEST
Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports
Practice 3: 23:05 AEST
Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports
Sunday April 20
Qualifying: 02:55 AEST
Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports
Monday April 21
Race: 02:55 AEST
Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports
How to watch the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in New Zealand
Fans can catch the action live on television on Sky Sport 1 across this weekend.
Saturday April 19
Practice 1: 01:00 NZST
Sky Sport 1, SkyGo
Practice 2: 04:45 NZST
Sky Sport 1, SkyGo
Sunday April 20
Practice 3: 01:05 NZST
Sky Sport 1, SkyGo
Qualifying: 04:10 NZST
Sky Sport 1, SkyGo
Monday April 21
Race: 04:55 NZST
Sky Sport 2, SkyGo
Can I livestream the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Australia?
The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Foxtel’s subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.
Can I livestream the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in New Zealand?
The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sport’s subscription streaming service SkyGo or Sky Sport Now.
When is the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
The Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit takes place from April 18-20.
What support classes are at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Having appeared in Bahrain last weekend, Formula 2 makes the journey to Saudi Arabia with F1 for its third round.
As Formula 3 heads back to Europe, its place on the undercard is taken up by F1 Academy, which was last in action in China for its opening round.
Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East completes the support classes.
Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix schedule
|FRIDAY 18 APRIL
|AEST
|ACST
|AWST
|NZST
|Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East
|First Practice Session
|18:40
|18:10
|16:40
|20:40
|FIA Formula 2
|Practice Session
|19:55
|19:25
|17:55
|21:55
|F1 Academy
|Practice Session
|21:05
|20:35
|19:05
|23:05
|FORMULA 1
|FIRST PRACTICE SESSION
|23:30
|23:00
|21:30
|1:30
|FIA Formula 2
|Qualifying Session
|1:00
|0:30
|23:00
|3:00
|FORMULA 1
|SECOND PRACTICE SESSION
|3:00
|2:30
|1:00
|5:00
|F1 Academy
|Qualifying Session
|4:30
|4:00
|2:30
|6:30
|Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East
|Second Practice Session
|5:25
|4:55
|3:25
|7:25
|SATURDAY 19 APRIL
|AEST
|ACST
|AWST
|NZST
|Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East
|Qualifying Session
|21:05
|20:35
|19:05
|23:05
|F1 Academy
|First Race (13 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap)
|22:20
|21:50
|20:20
|0:20
|FORMULA 1
|THIRD PRACTICE SESSION
|23:30
|23:00
|21:30
|1:30
|FIA Formula 2
|Sprint Race (20 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap)
|1:15
|0:45
|23:15
|3:15
|FORMULA 1
|QUALIFYING SESSION
|3:00
|2:30
|1:00
|5:00
|Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East
|First Race (11 Laps or 25 Mins)
|5:05
|4:35
|3:05
|7:05
|SUNDAY 20 APRIL
|AEST
|ACST
|AWST
|NZST
|Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East
|Second Race (11 Laps or 25 Mins)
|20:45
|20:15
|18:45
|22:45
|F1 Academy
|Second Race (13 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap)
|22:05
|21:35
|20:05
|0:05
|FIA Formula 2
|Feature Race (28 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap)
|23:25
|22:55
|21:25
|1:25
|FORMULA 1
|GRAND PRIX (50 LAPS OR 120 MINS)
|3:00
|2:30
|1:00
|5:00
Entry List
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull – Honda
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull – Honda
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren – Mercedes
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren – Mercedes
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin – Mercedes
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin – Mercedes
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine – Renault
|7
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine – Renault
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas – Ferrari
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas – Ferrari
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls – Honda
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls – Honda
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams – Mercedes
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams – Mercedes
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber – Ferrari
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber – Ferrari
Drivers’ Championship
|Pos
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Lando Norris
|77
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|74
|3
|Max Verstappen
|69
|4
|George Russell
|63
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|32
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|30
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|25
|8
|Alex Albon
|18
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|14
|10
|Lance Stroll
|10
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|6
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|6
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|6
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|5
|15
|Isack Hadjar
|4
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|1
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|0
|18
|Liam Lawson
|0
|19
|Jack Doohan
|0
|20
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|0
Constructors’ Championship
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|1
|McLaren – Mercedes
|151
|2
|Mercedes
|93
|3
|Red Bull – Honda
|71
|4
|Ferrari
|57
|5
|Haas – Ferrari
|20
|6
|Williams – Mercedes
|19
|7
|Aston Martin – Mercedes
|10
|8
|Racing Bulls – Honda
|7
|9
|Alpine – Renault
|6
|10
|Sauber – Ferrari
|6
