It’s one of the fastest and most dangerous circuits on the calendar, and it looks right up McLaren’s alley.

F1 is in Jeddah this weekend for the third leg of a triple-header that started back in Japan.

Max Verstappen pulled out a brilliant performance that weekend to win before Oscar Piastri dominated the Bahrain Grand Prix last Sunday to give McLaren its first win at the venue.

It was a track that, on paper, didn’t play to the strengths of the McLaren, but Piastri won with ease and Lando Norris in the other car recovered to third from sixth on the grid.

But while Bahrain didn’t suit the papaya machine, Jeddah should be a different story.

The ultra-fast street circuit realistically has only two slow sections – the first complex and the final corner – with the rest of the track a terrifying high-speed blast between concrete walls.

So who will be McLaren’s greatest challenger?

The usual suspects are all expected to feature; Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull.

Verstappen is the only non-McLaren race winner so far this season and he’s proven ultra-competitive in Saudi Arabia before.

The question is whether his Red Bull is up to the job.

His Japanese Grand Prix win was largely a result of the Dutchman delivering a perfect job as others made mistakes in qualifying, putting him in a position from which he could capitalise on a track where overtaking was near-impossible.

That isn’t a feat that’s easily replicated and in Bahrain he was only sixth, six seconds down on Lewis Hamilton in fifth.

Encouragingly Yuki Tsunoda was ninth in the first double-points scoring event for Red Bull since last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

But the RB21 remains a handful and around a circuit like Jeddah that could prompt more conservative approach in the car – better to finish sixth with points than in the fence.

Between Mercedes and Ferrari, Mercedes has done the better job so far this season.

George Russell has been on the podium in Australia, China, and Bahrain to offer the most consistent challenge to Norris and Piastri.

His drive in Bahrain last weekend was pretty impressive; first, he had his DRS go, then brake-by-wire, and then his dash and yet he still managed to fend off Norris to finish second.

The Mercedes team leader will probably feature towards the front, but the question is will his car allow him to really challenge the McLarens ahead?

As for Ferrari, the early races have been somewhat inconsistent.

There’s pace in the car, Hamilton drove to victory in the Chinese GP Sprint, but it’s proved difficult to unlock.

Leclerc has been somewhat consistent but the SF-25 just doesn’t seem to be at the same level as Mercedes, though it’s arguably still a step better than the Red Bull.

What is the weather for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

As was seen in Bahrain, bright sunny skies are expected throughout the weekend as F1 touches down in Saudi Arabia.

There’s no hint of rain on the forecasts either, making for idyllic conditions for racing.

How to watch the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Australia

Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.

Friday April 18

Practice 1: 23:00 AEST

Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports

Saturday April 19

Practice 2: 02:45 AEST

Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports

Practice 3: 23:05 AEST

Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports

Sunday April 20

Qualifying: 02:55 AEST

Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports

Monday April 21

Race: 02:55 AEST

Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports

How to watch the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in New Zealand

Fans can catch the action live on television on Sky Sport 1 across this weekend.

Saturday April 19

Practice 1: 01:00 NZST

Sky Sport 1, SkyGo

Practice 2: 04:45 NZST

Sky Sport 1, SkyGo

Sunday April 20

Practice 3: 01:05 NZST

Sky Sport 1, SkyGo

Qualifying: 04:10 NZST

Sky Sport 1, SkyGo

Monday April 21

Race: 04:55 NZST

Sky Sport 2, SkyGo

Can I livestream the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Australia?

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Foxtel’s subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

Can I livestream the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in New Zealand?

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sport’s subscription streaming service SkyGo or Sky Sport Now.

When is the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

The Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit takes place from April 18-20.

What support classes are at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Having appeared in Bahrain last weekend, Formula 2 makes the journey to Saudi Arabia with F1 for its third round.

As Formula 3 heads back to Europe, its place on the undercard is taken up by F1 Academy, which was last in action in China for its opening round.

Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East completes the support classes.

Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix schedule

FRIDAY 18 APRIL AEST ACST AWST NZST Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East First Practice Session 18:40 18:10 16:40 20:40 FIA Formula 2 Practice Session 19:55 19:25 17:55 21:55 F1 Academy Practice Session 21:05 20:35 19:05 23:05 FORMULA 1 FIRST PRACTICE SESSION 23:30 23:00 21:30 1:30 FIA Formula 2 Qualifying Session 1:00 0:30 23:00 3:00 FORMULA 1 SECOND PRACTICE SESSION 3:00 2:30 1:00 5:00 F1 Academy Qualifying Session 4:30 4:00 2:30 6:30 Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East Second Practice Session 5:25 4:55 3:25 7:25

SATURDAY 19 APRIL AEST ACST AWST NZST Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East Qualifying Session 21:05 20:35 19:05 23:05 F1 Academy First Race (13 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap) 22:20 21:50 20:20 0:20 FORMULA 1 THIRD PRACTICE SESSION 23:30 23:00 21:30 1:30 FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race (20 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 1:15 0:45 23:15 3:15 FORMULA 1 QUALIFYING SESSION 3:00 2:30 1:00 5:00 Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East First Race (11 Laps or 25 Mins) 5:05 4:35 3:05 7:05

SUNDAY 20 APRIL AEST ACST AWST NZST Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East Second Race (11 Laps or 25 Mins) 20:45 20:15 18:45 22:45 F1 Academy Second Race (13 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap) 22:05 21:35 20:05 0:05 FIA Formula 2 Feature Race (28 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap) 23:25 22:55 21:25 1:25 FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX (50 LAPS OR 120 MINS) 3:00 2:30 1:00 5:00

Entry List

Num Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull – Honda 22 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull – Honda 4 Lando Norris McLaren – Mercedes 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren – Mercedes 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 44 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 63 George Russell Mercedes 12 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin – Mercedes 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin – Mercedes 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine – Renault 7 Jack Doohan Alpine – Renault 31 Esteban Ocon Haas – Ferrari 87 Oliver Bearman Haas – Ferrari 30 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls – Honda 6 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls – Honda 23 Alex Albon Williams – Mercedes 55 Carlos Sainz Williams – Mercedes 27 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber – Ferrari 5 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber – Ferrari

Drivers’ Championship

Pos Driver Points 1 Lando Norris 77 2 Oscar Piastri 74 3 Max Verstappen 69 4 George Russell 63 5 Charles Leclerc 32 6 Kimi Antonelli 30 7 Lewis Hamilton 25 8 Alex Albon 18 9 Esteban Ocon 14 10 Lance Stroll 10 11 Pierre Gasly 6 12 Oliver Bearman 6 13 Nico Hulkenberg 6 14 Yuki Tsunoda 5 15 Isack Hadjar 4 16 Carlos Sainz 1 17 Fernando Alonso 0 18 Liam Lawson 0 19 Jack Doohan 0 20 Gabriel Bortoleto 0

Constructors’ Championship