The Triple Eight co-owner is debuting a Chevrolet Camaro this year after a crash at the 2024 event wrote off his Ford Mustang.

Quinn said he committed to the manufacturer switch to align with Triple Eight’s status as the Chevrolet factory Supercars team, which subsequently signed a bombshell deal with Ford.

“We wrote the Mustang off last year and I felt obligated to do a Camaro. Little did I know we’d be changing to Mustang!” Quinn told Speedcafe.

“Now I have a predicament. There might be a reasonably cheap Camaro for sale after the 6 Hour event. I blame Jamie [Whincup] for that!”

Quinn will share the Camaro with grandson Ryder, who crashed heavily at Reid Park aboard the Mustang last year, while long-time Quinn co-driver Grant Denyer has also been added to the line-up.

The Camaro arrived at Bathurst having yet to turn a wheel following a frantic final two weeks in the lead-up to the event.

“It’ll be fine. The people who are building it know what they’re doing,” said Quinn.

“My man Harry [Forrester] has been doing it, he had to get the electronics done, and then Troy [Russell] and Lee [Burley] from MPC (Melbourne Performance Centre) have helped finish it off.”

Quinn’s car is the only Camaro in the field following the late withdrawal of the Chris Lillis entry that starred in the race last year.

The Game Over-backed Camaro is up against seven Mustangs in the A2 class, as well as a single HSV Clubsport and Lexus RCF.

A 72-car field for the 6 Hour is again headlined by a bevy of BMWs that have dominated the race in recent years.

“It’s one of the better events in my calendar, especially locally, it’s a good event,” enthused Quinn.

“It’s low pressure, pretty casual, everyone’s got a story, everyone’s got a drama, and if you can just keep going around and around, you’re going to get a good result.

“My trick is we decide who the rooster is at the beginning and they’ll do qualifying, so no one is competing with them to do the fastest lap.

“I see a lot of teams compete with each other. It’s ego. You need to eliminate that from the get-go. You have one rooster and the other guys can just go around and around.”