Kostecki and Hazelwood scored a sublime Great Race triumph a little over a week ago, effectively leading lights-to-flag in a tense showdown with Broc Feeney and Jamie Whincup.

The win was a first for Kostecki this season, and a career first for Hazelwood less than a year after he lost his full-time Supercars ride with Blanchard Racing Team.

It’s been well-publicised that Kostecki is on the move next season, having signed with Ford homologation team Dick Johnson Racing for the next year.

Featured Videos

So where does that leave Hazelwood?

The South Aussie was swooped on by Erebus in a co-driver role for 2024, only for that to become a primary driver deal for the first two rounds of the season during Kostecki’s temporary departure from the team.

Once Kostecki returned Hazelwood resumed co-driver duties which led to the starring role at the Bathurst 1000.

Since that Bathurst win, Hazelwood has made it publicly clear that his Erebus deal was for one year only, which means he is on the market.

With very few full-time seats left the majority of speculation has him following Kostecki to DJR for the enduros at The Bend and Bathurst next year.

DJR will need to sign a co-driver for the enduros next year, given Kai Allen – who partnered Will Davison this year – is off to Grove Racing in a full-time seat next year.

Tony D’Alberto is thought to be a lock at DJR next year, although is expected to switch to the #17 with Davison, clearing the way for Hazelwood to partner Kostecki.

Appearing on the latest episode of The Hard Card podcast, Kostecki was asked if he would put a good word in at DJR for his fellow Bathurst winner.

He said he wouldn’t need to, while also noting that other teams would have taken notice of Hazelwood’s impressive efforts at Mount Panorama.

“The good thing about Todd is that, no matter the word anyone puts in for him, he’s just won the biggest motor race in Australia,” said Kostecki.

“So I’m sure he’s got plenty of offers.

“That’s not up to me, I’ll let the team handle that. I’m sure there’s plenty of sharks surrounding him trying to poach him for next year. So we’ll just have to see what happens and go from there.”

Another name that has been floated as an option for DJR is Tim Slade, who partnered Scott McLaughlin at Bathurst in 2020 and sits as a top draft pick for 2025 given he is coming out of a full-time ride with PremiAir Racing.

For more with Kostecki check out the full episode of The Hard Card.