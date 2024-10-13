Kostecki and Hazelwood dominated the 161-lap race at Mount Panorama in the Chiko-backed Chevrolet Camaro, beating Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Broc Feeney and Jamie Whincup.

The race was a relatively processional affair with the contest going caution-free from Lap 1 until Lap 132.

Grove Racing’s Matt Payne brought out the solitary Safety Car intervention when he lost control of the #26 Ford Mustang he shared with Garth Tander at The Cutting.

That set up a 27-lap dash to the flag, eliminating Kostecki’s four-second lead over Feeney.

In the closing laps, Kostecki and Feeney set about clocking the fastest laps of the race, leaving the #87 of Will Brown and Scott Pye in their wake.

The gap hovered around the one-second mark but ultimately the #1 couldn’t be caught. All told, Kostecki came home 1.3 seconds clear of Feeney.

It marked the third Bathurst 1000 win for Erebus Motorsport, the second win for Brodie Kostecki, and Todd Hazelwood’s first win.

“I can’t believe it. This guy (Hazelwood) did a stellar job,” said Kostecki.

“The whole weekend I knew we had a fast car… George tuned it up towards the end there and we just had enough to stay in front of Broc. Thank you to the whole team.”

Behind the top three finishers came Cameron Waters. The #6 Tickford Racing driver was the top Ford, finishing 15 seconds adrift.

Waters’ race was turbulent. The Monster Energy-backed driver locked up at Hell Corner on Lap 23, dropping to 10th. Co-driver James Moffat had his own issues, short-cutting Brock’s Skyline on Lap 62.

Walkinshaw Andretti United pair Chaz Mostert and Lee Holdsworth rose from ninth to fifth while James Golding and David Russell climbed from 11th to sixth for PremiAir Nulon Racing.

Anton De Pasquale and Tony D’Alberto couldn’t repeat their 2023 podium feat, starting eighth and finishing seventh for Dick Johnson Racing.

Jack Le Brocq and Jayden Ojeda spent much of the race just off the podium in fourth but dropped back to eighth at the end of the race in the sister Erebus Motorsport entry.

Grove Racing’s outgoing Richie Stanaway was ninth with Dale Wood. The team’s other entry ended at The Cutting when Matt Payne put the Ford Mustang he shared with Garth Tander in the wall. Matt Stone Racing’s Cameron Hill and Cameron Crick completed the top 10.

Cooper Murray and Craig Lowndes threatened for a top five finish until they received a drive-through penalty for a restart infringement. The Triple Eight Race Engineering wildcard finished 14th.