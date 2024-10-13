Brodie Kostecki and co-driver Todd Hazelwood completed the 161 laps in 5 hours, 58 minutes and 3.0649s seconds.

That eclipsed the previous record of 6 hours, 1 minute and 44.8637 seconds achieved by the winning Commodore of Craig Lowndes and Steven Richards in 2018.

Today’s record achievement was set up by an extraordinary 132 lap period of green flag running prior to the first and only Safety Car period.

While the 2018 marker only stood for six years, Lowndes had held the record since 2010.

On that occasion Lowndes and Mark Skaife won in 6 hours, 12 minutes and 51.4153sec, breaking a record that had stood since 1991.

The 1991 time of 6 hours, 19 minutes, 14.80 seconds – set by Jim Richards and Skaife in a Nissan GT-R – was recorded in the last Great Race to be run without a Safety Car period.

Today’s race also set a record for the highest finishing percentage in the Great Race, with all but one of the 26 cars – or 96.2 percent – making the chequered flag.