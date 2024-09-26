Announcing the news via Instagram, Slade accompanied a variety of images from his career with the caption: “Ahhh car racing… Definitely provides a roller coaster of emotions.”

The news comes as no surprise given PremiAir Racing has for months been openly searching for a replacement driver.

Slade said at the recent Sandown 500 that he was weighing up whether to hang on for PremiAir’s decision or opt for a top co-drive.

“2024 is my 15th and will also be my last year competing full-time in Supercars,” Slade wrote on social media.

“I’m proud to have spent that length of time racing at the top level in Australia in one of the most competitive series in the world.

“I’m looking forward to finishing it off the best way possible in the remaining races this year and also for what’s to come next.

“I’m very appreciative to the many people that have made it all possible over the years, especially and firstly my Dad and secondly, James Rosenberg.”

PremiAir Racing team principal Peter Xiberras paid tribute to Slade’s efforts with the team.

“Since joining as our full-time driver in 2023, Tim has consistently impressed us with his race craft and commitment,” he said.

“We’re grateful for his contributions during a crucial time of growth for the team in this highly competitive sport.

“We wish Tim all the best and are committed to helping him finish the 2024 season on a high, especially at the upcoming Bathurst 1000.”

Slade joined the Supercars Championship in 2009 driving for Paul Morris Motorsport in a deal that included patron Rosenberg buying the Commodore that he was to race.

Rosenberg then stepped up his commitment by purchasing a racing licence for Slade to run under in 2010, when the pair moved to Stone Brothers Racing.

Slade continued with SBR through its painful transition into Erebus Motorsport in 2013 before moving to Walkinshaw Racing, driving its Supercheap Auto-backed entry.

Two seasons at Clayton were followed by four with Brad Jones Racing – a tenure that featured back-to-back wins at Winton in 2016, the only triumphs of his career to date.

Slade lost his drive at the end of 2019 and acted as co-driver to Scott McLaughlin at DJR Team Penske the following year, helping the Kiwi to his third-straight title.

A return to full-time driving followed with a two-year tenure at the Blanchard Racing Team before the switch to PremiAir.

Slade has been linked to a return to a co-driving role at DJR, while PremiAir has been weighing up several options for its now vacant Nulon Camaro.