Slade’s position has been under question for months, with the team targeting – but ultimately missing out on – marquee signings Brodie Kostecki and Anton De Pasquale.

Castaways Richie Stanaway and Mark Winterbottom are the latest drivers being linked to the seat, but owner Peter Xiberras has pressed pause on his pursuit of a signature.

While that could be good news for Slade as it gives more races for him to prove his pace, the 39-year-old must now decide if he is to wait for PremiAir’s decision or take a co-drive offer already on the table.

The latter is almost certain to include a prime co-drive with Dick Johnson Racing, which needs to replace the Grove Racing-bound Kai Allen in its line-up.

“Peter is just going to wait and make his decision,” Slade told Speedcafe of his position in the driver market.

“I’ve just got to work out whether I want to wait or whether I call time on it and get on with the next phase after full-time driving.

“That’s my situation at the moment, just trying to work that out.”

Slade is in his 15th full-time Supercars season – a run that was punctuated by a year as a co-driver at DJR in 2020.

His two career wins came at Winton in 2016 while at Brad Jones Racing and he’s not reached the podium since his farewell race with the Albury team at Newcastle in 2019.

Slade joined PremiAir at the start of 2023. He finished 19th in that year’s standings and sits in the same position 12 months on, despite showing strong qualifying speed for much of the campaign.

“I don’t just want to be here and make up the numbers,” Slade said.

“I only want to continue if we’re meeting expectations and things are making sense. Normally it’s the results that make it enjoyable.

“I feel as though the last couple of races are the first time in my time at the team where things actually… I’ve learnt what I do and not like in the car and found a little bit more of a window to work in.

“But we still haven’t managed to execute and turn that qualifying speed into a race result.

“It’s frustrating,” he continued, “but it’s nice when things make sense and you’ve got a bit of direction, you’re not just throwing darts at the dartboard blind.

“Even last year, it was shit because… I just hate it when things aren’t making sense. Is it me? Is it this? Or that?

“But right now I don’t know. I’ve got to work out whether you wait until a decision is made, or you just call it yourself and move on with what’s next.”

So does Slade enter the Sandown and Bathurst endurance races – in which he’s paired with rookie Cameron McLeod – driving for his career?

“If you come out here and score pole and win the race, probably from both sides there’s a bit more want for it to continue,” he said.

“I’m a realist. If your results met expectations you wouldn’t be in this predicament.

“I’ve been in it a long time. Everyone’s time eventually comes to an end. I’m realistic and I understand the situation.”